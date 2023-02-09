PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina student body came out in full force to support the Braves on Neon Night at the English E. Jones Center.

Brave Nation didn’t have much to cheer about in the first half.

Then, during a dominant second-half stretch to catch, pass and bury Barton, an atmosphere that was UNCP’s best since before the COVID-19 pandemic got loud, often, seemingly willing the fifth-ranked Braves to a 93-74 win.

“I pulled the team together, I think it was like 15 minutes left to go in the second half, and the crowd was going crazy,” said Braves guard Nygell Verdier, who scored 19 points with eight rebounds. “I’m like, y’all see their energy, we’ve got to match their energy, and we just picked it up and started feeding off the crowd.”

UNCP (24-1, 16-1 Conference Carolinas) earned its 17th straight win, breaking a program record set by the team just last year; the Braves also earned their eighth straight home win.

Barton (13-10, 11-5 Conference Carolinas) led the Braves 43-36 at halftime; the Braves outscored the Bulldogs 57-31 in the second half.

A big part of the Braves’ second-half success came on the glass; UNCP outrebounded Barton 29-11 in the final 20 minutes after the Bulldogs held a 22-19 first-half rebounding advantage. The Braves also outscored Barton 62-16 in the paint.

“(Rebounding) is our identity, it’s our backbone. If we don’t do it, we’re not very good. And that’s kind of what the first half was,” Richards said. “Once we realized that we not only had to match their effort but we’re going to have to surpass it, that really changed the game once our guys really started boarding.”

The Bulldogs took their largest lead at 45-36 after scoring the first basket of the second half. The Braves’ run began with a Nygell Verdier layup and a 3-point play by Cortez Marion-Holmes, before a JaJuan Carr layup cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 45-41. After Reese McDonald hit a 3 for Barton, Marion-Holmes answered with a jumper and Javonte Waverly hit a 3 — the Braves’ first of the game after missing their first nine attempts — to tie the score at 48-48, resulting in a Jones Center eruption.

“My teammates keep confidence in me, giving me the ball to knock down the open shot,” said Waverly, who scored 14 points with eight rebounds and three assists. “Nygell gave me the ball a couple times to hit wide open 3s. The first half I was 0-for-whatever I was, but they kept giving me the ball and I made it count.”

Marcus Boykin hit a 3 for Barton to retake the lead 51-48; Waverly converted two free throws before Amare Miller hit a jumper with 13:39 left to give the Braves their first lead of the game, 52-51, for another burst of noise. Yet another came moments later when Waverly hit another 3, giving UNCP at 55-51 lead.

UNCP’s run reached 26-8, to take a 62-53 lead with 11:19 to go, but the Braves’ dominance largely continued for the rest of the game. The Braves’ lead hit double digits when Nygell Verdier hit two free throws for a 72-61 advantage with 9:16 to go. The Braves had already begun another big run by that point — a 15-0 stretch to give them an 83-61 lead with 7:29 to go. The Bulldogs never got closer than a 19-point deficit for the duration of the game.

“(The sustained dominance is) just staying consistent and being us, playing defense, and making the right play on offense,” said K.J. Walker, who scored five points with seven assists.

Barton was led by three double-figure scorers — Boykin had 25 points with five rebounds; Donaven Hairston had 23 points with three assists; and Reese McDonald scored 11 points — but the rest of the Bulldogs team only accounted for 15 points.

Cortez Marion-Holmes had 16 points with five rebounds for UNCP, Bradlee Haskell had nine rebounds and three assists and Elijah Cobb had eight points with nine rebounds.

Barton started the game with a 10-2 run; UNCP came back to tie the score at 18-18 midway through the first half. The Bulldogs took back the momentum with a 13-5 run to take a 31-23 lead with 4:31 left before halftime; the Barton lead mainly stayed around five to seven points for the rest of the period before the Bulldogs took their seven-point halftime lead.

“It was kind of one of things; it wasn’t like we made a ton of adjustments, it was just doing the things we knew we needed to do to win the game,” Richards said. “I told the guys, I can live with some of those shots, but it’s the transition defense, it’s the second-chance points, it’s being down at halftime in the rebounding margin, it’s the inability to finish around the basket; that’s the stuff that frustrated me.”

UNCP maintains its two-game loss-column lead over Emmanuel for first place in Conference Carolinas; the Braves have three games remaining in the regular season. UNCP has a week off before it hosts Chowan next Wednesday.

