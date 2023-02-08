FAYETTEVILLE — Purnell Swett senior guard Nyla Mitchell recorded a rare quadruple-double as the Lady Rams earned an 81-40 United-8 Conference win over Douglas Byrd Tuesday in Fayetteville.

Mitchell scored 13 points and compiled 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 13 steals, along with three blocks, to achieve the historic feat.

Natalie Evington led Purnell Swett (19-4, 11-2 United-8) with 28 points and had six rebounds and four steals. Niyah Locklear had 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Jayda Dial had nine points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Douglas Byrd is 1-23 overall and 0-13 in United-8 play.

Purnell Swett finishes its regular season at home Friday against rival Lumberton.

Rams boys dominate Douglas Byrd

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned an 81-37 road win Tuesday at Douglas Byrd.

Purnell Swett (11-11, 9-4 United-8) led Douglas Byrd (0-22, 0-13 United-8) 21-9 after the first quarter, 46-19 at halftime and 70-31 at the end of the third.

Every Rams player scored, led by Adarius Grissett with 12 points; Chase McNeill and Collin Sampson each scored nine points and Marcus Lowry and Christian Locklear each had eight.

Zachary Colon led Douglas Byrd with six points.

West Bladen upends St. Pauls boys

The St. Pauls boys basketball team suffered a 52-43 setback Tuesday at West Bladen, pulling the Bulldogs into a three-way tie for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference with West Bladen and East Bladen with one game remaining.

St. Pauls (12-11, 8-3 Southeastern) led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter and 21-20 at halftime. West Bladen (17-6, 8-3 Southeastern) outscored the Bulldogs 16-5 in the third quarter to take a 36-26 lead.

Tyson Thompson scored 11 points to lead St. Pauls, Elijah Blanding had 10 points and Josiah Sanders scored nine.

Hezekiah Adams led West Bladen with 16 points, Jackson Pait had 15 points and Chase Williams had 14.

St. Pauls will face East Bladen on Friday, with the winner claiming no worse than a share of the regular-season conference title.

East Bladen is part of the tie for first place after Tuesday’s 85-74 win over Red Springs, handing the Red Devils their fourth conference loss. Since someone has to win Friday’s East Bladen-St. Pauls game, there is no way for Red Springs to finish in even a share for first place in the conference.

Harris, Thompson lead Lady Bulldogs past Knights

The St. Pauls girls basketball team earned a 68-46 win over West Bladen Tuesday.

Jakieya Thompson recorded a triple-double for St. Pauls (16-4, 10-1 Southeastern) with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 steals, and also had seven assists. Jashontae Harris scored 21 points with seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals for the Bulldogs.

Tyasia Baldwin also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, along with five steals. Aniyah Easterling had seven points, Zakoreya Davis had six points with five rebounds and Julianna Bell had five rebounds.

With the win, St. Pauls remains tied with Fairmont, which was idle Tuesday, atop the Southeastern; both teams have one game remaining.

In other local basketball action Tuesday, the Red Springs girls basketball team lost 48-33 at East Bladen.