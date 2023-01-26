LA JOLLA, Calif. — Fairmont native William McGirt missed the cut in the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open, played near San Diego, after struggling to a second-round 77 on Thursday.

McGirt shot even-par 72 in Wednesday’s opening round on Torrey Pines’ North Course in the multi-course event. Playing the tougher South Course on Thursday, McGirt was 1 over par through eight holes, with a birdie at No. 6 and bogeys on Nos. 1 and 4, though that score improved his leaderboard standing on a day in tough conditions and left him one stroke off the projected cut line.

A bogey at the par-5 ninth began a downward turn for McGirt, who then bogeyed four of the next six holes to start the back nine; he three-putted the 10th and was unable to recover from errant drives on the 12th, 14th and 15th. The stretch did include a made 13-foot birdie putt at the par-3 11th.

McGirt finished the second round tied for 122nd, five strokes below the cut line of even par.

In Wednesday’s opening round, McGirt sat 2 under par after making three birdies and one bogey in his first eight holes; he made three bogeys and one birdie in his final 10 holes to finish the day at even par.

McGirt is playing the 2022-23 PGA Tour season with conditional status and will have limited playing opportunities; the Farmers Insurnace Open was his third start of the season and his second missed cut. He is expected to be in the field for next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Sam Ryder is the second-round leader at 12 under par after a Thursday round of 68. Brendan Steele is second at 9 under par and Tano Goya third at 7 under. Collin Morikawa is among a group tied for 10th at 5 under and Jon Rahm is tied for 14th at 4 under.