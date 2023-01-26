PEMBROKE — By halftime against Mount Olive Wednesday, Bradlee Haskell had provided 12 key points as part of the Braves’ first-half offensive explosion, already had a career-high assist total — and had one busted lip.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s sophomore guard helped spark a triple-digit scoring performance for the Braves in a 108-83 win over the Trojans.

“My teammates were getting open, so it was easy for me to give them the ball, and then with them getting going it opened up my offensive game,” Haskell said.

Haskell finished with 17 points and 10 assists on the night, doubling his previous career high in assists. And the majority of the production came after his bloody lip, resulting from contact on the floor with 15:22 left in the first half; he didn’t stay out of the game long, playing the rest of the night with a bandaged mouth.

“It’s not the first time it happened; it happened in high school,” Haskell said. “But you just go out there and forget about it, honestly.”

UNCP (20-1, 12-1 Conference Carolinas) scored 45 points over the game’s first 13:09; a mid-game lull allowed Mount Olive (7-13, 5-7 CC), coached by former UNCP assistant Dory Hines making his first return to Pembroke, to keep the game close, but another stellar stretch early in the second half permanently created separation for the Braves, who scored a season-high point total in the win.

“I thought we passed the ball pretty well; I think this is back-to-back games in which we’ve had our season high in assists, and I’m proud of that,” said UNCP coach Drew Richards, who earned his 50th win with the Braves. “I’m proud of our rebounding numbers, those are pretty good as well.”

Cortez Marion-Holmes, Nygell Verdier and K.J. Walker each set or matched career-high point totals. Marion-Holmes scored 23 points with eight rebounds, Verdier had 20 points and seven rebounds and Walker scored 13 points with six assists. JaJuan Carr scored 14 points with three assists.

“As a team, I feel like without the guards getting me the ball I wouldn’t be able to do that in the first place,” Marion-Holmes said. “But basically, just listening to the coach, running the plays, getting to the right spots, and that’s what led up to that and our efficiency tonight.”

“(It’s) honestly just letting it come to us, just letting us see what the defense gives us and exploiting it,” Verdier said.

Michael Brown led Mount Olive with 23 points and four assists. Colin Radcliffe scored 15 points for the Trojans, Trayvon Ferrell had 13 points and Ryan Roberts scored 11.

UNCP shot 61.9% (13-for-21) from 3 for the game, including a 72.7% mark (8-for-11) in the first half. The Braves outrebounded Mount Olive 41-13.

Haskell assisted on four of UNCP’s first five field goals to start the game, then hit a 3-pointer for a 15-9 lead 4 1/2 minutes into the contest. K.J. Walker and Nygell Verdier then hit consecutive corner 3s to give UNCP a 21-11 lead, and Jakari Gallon added a jumper for a 23-11 advantage at the 13:10 mark.

UNCP led 28-16 before a 17-10 stretch midway through the half extended the lead to 45-26, the Braves’ largest of the first half. Haskell kickstarted the run with a 3 and a traditional 3-point play, then hit a 3 for the 19-point lead with 6:51 on the clock.

“Getting stops on the defensive end (was key),” Haskell said. “Early on, we got a lot of stops, and that’s what got us in transition and got our offense flowing a little better.”

Mount Olive outscored the Braves 20-9 over the last 6:15 of the half to close to a 54-46 deficit at intermission, with the Trojans shooting 5-for-6 from the floor, 4-for-4 from 3 and 6-for-6 at the free-throw line in the span as UNCP cooled off some from its hot first 13 minutes.

After UNCP took a 60-48 lead in the opening moments of the second half, Mount Olive closed to 60-54 after making both free throws resulting from a technical foul and scoring on the ensuing possession. The Braves, though, responded with a 16-3 run to take a 76-57 lead with 13:05 to go. The run included a 3-point basket from Elijah Cobb and two from Walker, plus a 3-point play by Haskell. Mount Olive never got closer than a 14-point deficit the rest of the way.

“Once we righted the ship, after we made a run early and they came back, and we made a run in the second half and they came back, I thought we finally pushed the lead out and took care of the basketball and competed in all three phases of the game that we needed to in order to keep the lead high,” Richards said.

UNCP hosts King Saturday for Alumni Weekend and Throwback Day.

