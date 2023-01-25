PEMBROKE — Athletics department officials at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Wednesday that assistant coach Jaleesa Harper, who has been at the forefront of a nine-match turnaround for the Braves over the last five seasons, has been named as the 12th head coach of the program.

Harper joined the Black & Gold as a graduate assistant coach prior to the 2018-19 athletic season, and served as its interim assistant coach for the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. She was promoted to a full-time assistant coach role prior to the 2021 season.

“Jaleesa Harper has exhibited the loyalty, integrity and enthusiasm to continue to lead our volleyball program to new heights,” said athletics director Dick Christy. “Jaleesa’s resilience and dedication are traits that I know her teams will embody. We are in good hands for continued excellence under her leadership.”

A 10-win club during Harper’s initial season at UNCP in 2018, the Braves have tallied back-to-back 20-plus-win campaigns over the last two campaigns, including a 21-14 clip in 2022 that culminated in Conference Carolinas division and tournament crowns, as well as the program’s first-ever berth into the NCAA postseason. UNCP has ranked among NCAA Division II’s top-20 teams in service aces across the last two campaigns, while also ranking among the nation’s top-40 teams in four other statistical categories in 2022 as well.

Prior to trekking to Pembroke, Harper gained a wealth of experience at both the high school and club levels following a standout career as a collegiate student-athlete. She immersed herself in the coaching world in 2015 when she took over the reins of the varsity girls team at Fike High School in Wilson and led the Demons to nearly 30 victories in three seasons, as well as a pair of state playoff appearances. Under her tutelage, Fike ranked among the area’s best programs in kills, blocks and service aces, and the Demons sent three or more student-athletes to first team all-conference laurels following each of the three campaigns as well.

Harper overlapped her time at Fike High School with a four-year coaching stint across a pair of state club organizations, first with the Wilson Elite Volleyball Club from 2015-16, and then as the head coach of the Carolina Shockwave Volleyball Club in Goldsboro during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. She led the Shockwave to championship honors at a regional tournament in March 2019 as well.

A regular on the camp circuit, Harper as served as a camp clinician/instructor at several events across her coaching career, including UNCP’s volleyball camps that are held each June on campus, and with the Carolina Union Volleyball Club.

A native of Elm City, Harper was a standout player at Claflin, and helped pace the Lady Panthers to more than 100 victories from 2010-13, as well as three Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) division crowns. A four-time academic all-conference honoree, she compiled a .210 career hitting percentage, while also registering 177 blocks. She also raked in team most improved recognition following her freshman year, and coaches award honors as a senior.

Harper earned her bachelor’s degree in sport management and business administration from Claflin in 2014, and completed her graduate work in sports administration at UNCP in 2020.