PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke football head coach Mark Hall has begun filling out his coaching staff with a pair of his former assistants from Chowan, naming Colin Neely as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach and Brian Frierson as defensive backs (safeties) coach for the Braves.

Neely ventures to Pembroke after serving as the defensive coordinator for the Hawks from 2020-22. He has previous coaching stops at both Edinboro and East Stroudsburg.

“Colin played as big a part of our success at Chowan as anybody, including me,” Hall said. “He’s a great person, he’s a great recruiter and he does a great job with our defense. I was ecstatic that he wanted to be here with me at UNC Pembroke because I felt that if we could stay together, we could really build something special.

“Colin’s got a big personality that kind of demands the room, and the kids love playing for him. That’s important, especially if he’s going to coach one side of the ball and be my right-hand guy. I needed a guy with that kind of leadership quality, and he has that.”

Neely and Frierson each played a pivotal role in the success of the Hawks over the last two campaigns, transforming a defense that surrendered nearly 450 yards per game in 2019 into an intimidating presence. Under Neely’s watch, Chowan showcased a pair of nationally-ranked defensive units, including the nation’s 21st-ranked total defense (284.2 yards/game allowed) amid a 7-win season in 2021 — the most victories for the program in 39 years. The Hawks also concluded that campaign boasting NCAA Division II’s second-best sacks per game total (3.9), while also amassing 8.9 tackles for loss per game (5th NCAA) as well.

Chowan’s defense picked up where it left off to fuel another 7-win campaign and CIAA North Division title in 2022, ranking as the nation’s 37th-best total defense, while also pocketing 9.2 tackles for loss (third in NCAA) and 3.6 sacks (sixth in NCAA) an outing. The Hawks also carried NCAA Division II’s 10th-best red zone defense and amassed 23 takeaways across 11 games.

Neely’s eight seasons on the sidelines have produced 22 all-conference selections, including eight all-conference nods in just two seasons at Chowan. That list includes a trio of all-region honors, as well as an all-American laurel. Edinboro’s Victor Hudson earned national honors in 2016 after ranking among the nation’s top-10 leaders in both sacks (1.1) and tackles for loss (2.2) per game.

A native of Bethlehem, Pa., Neely played in 39 games (27 starts) at defensive end for Michigan State from 2008-10 and logged 75 career tackles, including 19 1/2 tackles for loss and six sacks. An All-Big 10 selection by Phil Steele as a senior, he was named MSU’s Tommy Love Award recipient as the team’s most improved player following a junior campaign in which he played in all 13 games and made 12 starts. He helped lead the Spartans to 26 wins and a trio of bowl appearances, including an 11-win campaign as a senior that culminated with a Citrus Bowl showdown against Alabama.

Neely earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Michigan State in 2012. He married the former Kendra Easterling in May 2016, and the couple has two sons, J’Shawn and Cameron.

Frierson treks to Pembroke after a two-year stay as the linebackers coach at Chowan. He also has a previous stint on the coaching staff at Jack Britt High School in nearby Fayetteville.

“Coach Frierson is a super-smart guy, he’s very detail-oriented and he has a great relationship with the players that he coaches,” Hall said. “He’s been with us from the beginning, so he knows our scheme inside and out, and he’s going to be a huge part of our staff.”

Frierson dove into the coaching world in 2015 when he joined the staff at Jack Britt High School — a place he would call home for six seasons (2015-20). After serving as the wide receivers and defensive backs coach for two years, he took over as the defensive coordinator for the Buccaneers prior to the 2017 campaign and assembled one of the area’s top defensive units. Jack Britt forced 61 turnovers from 2017-20, while also registering 5.2 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks per game across his stint as the defensive skipper as well.

The Buccaneers logged 38 wins with Frierson on staff, while also making five playoff appearances. The enthusiastic mentor also saw 13 of his student-athletes garner all-conference recognition across his time in Fayetteville as well.

A regular in the defensive back rotation at North Carolina Central from 2008-11, Frierson logged time in 39 games (12 starts) and logged 78 career tackles (49 solo) to go along with a trio of interceptions.

Frierson earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from North Carolina Central in 2011, and completed his graduate work in sport management at Western Carolina in 2021. Frierson and Vanessa are the proud parents of two children, Braxton and Mayah.