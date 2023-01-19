WILSON — Elijah Cobb connected on a big 3-pointer with 58 seconds left, and the 10th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team staved off two potential game-winning shot attempts in the final 10 seconds, as the Braves moved to the top of the Conference Carolinas standings with a 71-70 victory at Barton on Wednesday evening.

The result marked the 11th-straight victory for the Braves (18-1, 10-1 CC) who have now captured 20 consecutive regular season road outings as well. The setback snapped a five-game win streak for Barton (11-6, 9-1) who had its 4-game home win streak snuffed out as well.

The Braves limited Barton to just 29 percent shooting in the opening half, but the Bulldogs kept themselves in the game with a 15-for-16 effort at the free throw line, while only picking up five fouls themselves. The hosts battled back from an early 7-point deficit and eventually knotted the score up at 25 apiece with 6:45 left before the break, but the visitors answered with a 15-2 run over the next 4-1/2 minutes to push their lead out to double digits. Barton scored the final six points of the stanza, however, to make it a 40-33 contest heading into the locker rooms.

UNCP shot 50 percent in the second half and produced an 11-for-16 tally from the free throw line, but were unable to open up more than an 8-point lead over the upset-minded Bulldogs. The Braves led 55-47 after Javonte Waverly’s running layup with 9:29 left, but Barton tacked up five-straight points to make it a one-possession game. Marcus Boykin hit a pair of free throws at the 1:12 mark to knot the game up for the first time since tipoff, but Elijah Cobb hauled in a pass from JaJuan Carr seconds later and hit a clutch trey to put the Braves out in front for good. Trevon Spencer made it a one-point game on a dunk with 40 ticks left, and then grabbed a clutch rebound on the other end of the court, but a pair of shots by the Bulldogs in the final seconds sailed well off target.

Sophomore JaJuan Carr scored 14 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, and keyed hid big offensive night with a 7-for-9 clip from the charity stripe. He also added four assists, two rebounds and a pair of steals to his stat line as well.

Sophomore Bradlee Haskell recorded 13 points and barely missed his second career double-double with nine rebounds before fouling out with two minutes left. Haskell also matched a career-high with five assists.

Frontcourt mates Cortez Marion-Holmes and Elijah Cobb chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively. Marion-Holmes connected on four of his five field goal attempts, while Cobb was 3-for7 from the field and 3-or-4 from the free throw line.

Wednesday’s victory marked the 20th-straight win for the Braves in regular season road games — a streak that dates all the way back to November 30 of last season. UNCP is now 10-0 in true road games this season, and 11-0 overall in games played away from Pembroke.

UNCP moved to 6-0 this season in games decided by two possessions or less, not including an overtime victory over Newberry in the season opener. The Bulldogs fell to 4-2 in such contests. Barton’s last four games have been decided by a total of eight points.

The two squads combined for 41 fouls and 51 free throw attempts in Wednesday’s marquee tilt. Barton finished the outing with 24 made free throws (29 attempts), while the Braves went 16-for-22 from the line.

The Braves will close out a taxing 3-game road trip on Saturday when they make the short trek to Florence, S.C., to take on Francis Marion (10-6, 7-3 CC) in the back half of a 2 p.m. doubleheader inside the Smith University Center. The Patriots handed the Braves an 89-76 loss earlier this season in Pembroke.