DUE WEST, S.C. — The 13th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team shot 50% or better from the field for the fourth-straight game and used double-digit runs in both halves to power past Erskine, 84-62, on Monday afternoon inside EC’s Belk Arena.

It was the 10th-straight win for the Braves (17-1, 9-1 CC) who have now captured 19 straight regular-season road games dating back to November of last season. The setback marked the 22nd-straight loss for the Flying Fleet (0-18, 0-10) who dropped their fifth straight game in the series with UNCP as well.

The Braves showed a 12-for-24 clip from the field in the opening half, as well as a plus-13 margin in the rebounding column, but untimely turnovers kept the visitors from turning the contest into a complete runaway. Nygell Verdier’s free throw just five minutes in signaled the start of a 15-3 run over the next five minutes that eventually forged a 24-11 advantage midway through the half. The visitors led by as many as 18 points, 39-21, with 1:40 left, but the Flying Fleet scored the final six points of the period to grab some momentum heading into the break at a 39-27 tally.

Erskine opened the second half with four straight points to cut into a 12-point halftime deficit, but a running layup from Elijah Cobb at the 15:26 mark marked the first points of mild 10-3 run that pushed UNCP’s lead out to double digits for good. A 10-2 run later in the frame pushed gave the visitors a 23-point lead, 84-61, with 1:25 remaining.

Sophomore Nygell Verdier scored a team-best 15 points and added 10 rebounds to tally his second double-double of the season. Verdier registered nine points in the opening half, and finished the afternoon with a 5-for-8 clip from the floor.

Sophomore Bradlee Haskell keyed a 12-point afternoon with a 5-for-6 showing at the free throw line. Haskell also added three rebounds and a pair of steals.

Redshirt sophomore Elijah Cobb chipped in 11 points on 5-for-10 field goal shooting. He also recorded four rebounds and a steal.

UNCP won the rebounding battle for the 14th time this season with a 37-23 disparity on the glass in Monday’s win. The Braves have now out-rebounded eight opponents by double-digits in 2022-23, and are plus-16.4 in the rebounding column over their last four contests.

The Braves finished Monday’s contest with 27-for-53 (.509) field goal shooting — the ninth time this season that the squad has connected on at least half of its field goal attempts. It is the fourth straight game that UNCP has accomplished that feat, and the seventh time in the last nine outings.

The Braves will continue a three-game, six-day road trip on Wednesday when they make the short drive to Wilson to battle Conference Carolinas-leading Barton (10-5, 8-0 CC) inside Wilson Gymnasium. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.