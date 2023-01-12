MURFREESBORO — Cortez Marion-Holmes and Javonte Waverly combined for 50 points on 78 percent field goal shooting to pace a big offensive night from the 13th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team as the Braves ran their win streak out to eight games with a 90-79 victory over Chowan on Wednesday evening.

The result marked the 18th-straight regular season road win for the Braves (15-1, 7-1 CC) who finished the night with season-bests in both the points (90) and field goal percentage (59.3) columns. It was the first home loss of the season for the Hawks (7-6, 5-3) who rolled into the contest sporting the nation’s 22nd-best rebounding margin, but were -16 in the rebounding column on Wednesday.

The Braves shot better than 66 percent from the field in the opening frame, including a quartet of 3-pointers, and nearly doubled up the Hawks in the rebounding column en route to toting a 46-34 lead into the intermission. The first nine minutes of the evening featured six tie scores and as many lead changes, but Javonte Waverly’s running layup at the 11:10 mark ignited the Braves on a 23-6 run over the next eight minutes that fueled the halftime advantage. The Black & Gold went 10-of-15 from the field across the 8-minute span, while Chowan countered with 2-for-12 shooting.

The Hawks showcased the hot hands in the early goings of the second half, and used a mild 8-0 scoring run to whittle a 12-point halftime deficit down to just four points, 55-51, just less than seven minutes into the latter stanza. Chowan scored six-straight points later in the period to pull to within three points, 75-72, following Daylan Askew’s layup with 5:18 to play, but the Braves responded with five-straight points to give themselves a comfortable cushion once again.

Sophomore Javonte Waverly scored 13 of his career-best 27 points amid a 5-for-6 shooting effort in the first half, including a perfect 3-for-3 effort from the perimeter. He finished the night with a career-best 10 field goals (15 attempts), while also adding a team-best eight rebounds.

Redshirt freshman Cortez Marion-Holmes fueled a career-best 23 points with a perfect 8-for-8 effort from the field, as well as a 7-for-8 showing at the free throw line. He also turned in seven boards.

Newcomers JaJuan Carr and Elijah Cobb chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively. Carr complemented his scoring with five rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Cobb tallied a trio of steals.

Wednesday’s victory marked the 18th-straight win for the Braves in regular season road games — a streak that dates all the way back to an 82-63 triumph at Chowan on November 30 of last season. UNCP is now 8-0 in true road games this season.

UNCP registered a +16 advantage (37-21) in the rebounding column on Wednesday — the seventh time this season that the squad has outdone its opponent by double-digit rebounds. Chowan rolled into Wednesday’s contest sporting NCAA Division II’s 22nd-best rebounding margin (+7.2). The Hawks were +13.2 in the rebounding column through six home games in 2022-23.

The Black & Gold shot a season-high 59.3 percent from the field on Wednesday, its best shooting night since connecting on 61.3 percent of its field goal attempts in a road win over Mount Olive on Jan. 17, 2022. Wednesday’s shooting display marked the seventh time this season that the Braves have connected on at least 50 percent of their field goal attempts.

The Braves will make a quick trip home on Saturday when they bunker down to host North Greenville (1-13, 0-7 CC) in the second half of a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The contest will culminate Never Walk Alone Day on campus.

Lady Braves stay hot, hand Chowan a loss

The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team scored 23 points off of turnovers and shot better than 40 percent from the field on the way to a big 57-55 Conference Carolinas victory against Chowan on Wednesday evening at Bob Burke Court.

The victory marked the seventh-straight win for the Braves (10-6, 7-1 CC) and was the second-straight victory against Chowan in Murfreesboro. The setback snapped a five-game home win streak for the Hawks (9-5, 5-3 CC) who fell to 6-8 all-time in the series with UNCP.

Courtney Smith scored the first seven points for UNC Pembroke and knotted the score at seven apiece after a free throw just four minutes into action. The Braves shot 50 percent from the field during the frame, but Chowan’s Jayah King-Johnson made a layup with 17 seconds left to give the hosts a slight 16-15 advantage heading into the second quarter.

The Hawks used consecutive 3-pointers to fuel a quick 6-0 run and push the lead out to 22-15 just 40 seconds into the half. The Braves responded with a 10-0 scoring surge and took a 25-22 advantage off of a Kelci Adams trey halfway through the period. Kalaya Hall’s layup with 1:12 on the clock was the final basket of the half and sent the teams to the locker rooms with Chowan holding a slight 29-27 lead.

Chowan pushed its lead out to 36-30 just two minutes into the second half off of an Aniah Patterson jumper, but an old-fashioned 3-point play from Courtney Smith trimmed the UNCP deficit back to 36-33 with 5:43 on the clock. The hosts used a 6-0 run to take what would be their largest lead of the evening, 42-33, with 3:16 to play in the quarter. However, the Braves put together an 8-1 run and used a jumper from Lillian Flantos at the buzzer to head into the final stanza trailing 43-41.

Back-to-back layups from Kelci Adams and Hannah Russell gave UNC Pembroke a 47-45 advantage with 5:49 left to play in regulation. Zaria Clark cushioned the lead and gave the Braves their largest lead of the night, 55-51, with a jumper in the paint with 2:16 remaining in the quarter. Chowan got the ball back with three seconds remaining and Destiny Robinson had the final look of the contest with a layup that didn’t fall as time expired.

Courtney Smith finished with a game-high 15 points on 4-for-11 shooting. The redshirt junior also pulled down six boards, tallied five assist, had a trio of steals and one block in 39 minutes of action.

Hannah Russell poured in a dozen points after a 5-for-9 shooting performance. Russell grabbed five rebounds and had a trio of assists.

Kelci Adams logged double-figure scoring with 10 points, seven of which were in the fourth quarter. Adams finished the contest going 2-for-5 from the perimeter and had three assists, two rebounds and an assist.

UNC Pembroke finished Wednesday’s contest shooting 40.4 percent from the field. The offensive outing marked the third-straight performance shooting at least 40 percent from the field.

UNCP also connected on 31.6 percent of their attempts from the 3-point line. The Braves have now shot at least 30 percent from beyond the arc in the last three contests, as well.

The Black & Gold held Chowan to just 30.2-percent shooting from the field, which is the Hawks worst offensive outing this season.

The Braves picked up 23 points off of 22 Chowan turnovers.

The Braves will be back in action at home on Saturday when they welcome North Greenville (4-9, 4-3 CC) to Pembroke for Never Walk Alone Day. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.

Mencia Martinez named CC Swimmer of the Week

A pair of dominating performances in Saturday’s split at an Emory & Henry-hosted tri-meet resulted in another league honor for Mariel Mencia Martinez on Wednesday when the junior was crowned as Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Mencia Martinez cruised to event titles in both the 50- and 100-meter Freestyle disciplines, while also picking up a runner-up showing in the 100-meter Butterfly. Martinez also swam the final leg of a second-place finish for the 200-meter Freestyle Relay squad. She bested the rest of the field by more than a second in her individual event victories.

Mencia Martinez has already racked up 13 individual event titles this season, including five in the 50-yard Freestyle alone. In addition, she has also swam on six event-winning relay squads.

The Braves (6-3) will close out the home portion of their 2022-23 regular season schedule on January 21 when they welcome both Lenoir-Rhyne and Roanoke for a tri-meet inside the UNCP Aquatics Center. That event is scheduled to get underway at 2 p.m., but will be preceded by a Senior Day ceremony.