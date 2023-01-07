Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Roy Williamson and Warren Bowen won this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 67, winning a scorecard playoff over runners-up Mike Sellers and James Humphrey. Wayne Beasley and Bucky Beasley won the first flight with a 72, one stroke ahead of runners-up Ricky Rogers and Tim Moore.

Closest to the flag winners were Durant Cooper, Mike Sellers and Carlis Bryant.

In the Dec. 29 Senior Shootout, Lonail Locklear and Larry Lynn Locklear won with a round of 63. Greg Dial and Ben Harris won a scorecard playoff for second place after shooting 66. Pandora Carter and Al Wall won the first flight with a 73, one stroke ahead of Jimmy Dyson and Larry Piland.

Closest to the flag winners were Tiger Will, Joe Bostick and Lonail Locklear.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted in recent weeks include: Clay Hufstetler with a 70, Cal Hunt 70, Butch Lennon 71, Joe Marks 72, Bob Antone 72, Mark Madden 74, Mitch Grier 75, Bert Thomas 75, Kirk Hamilton 76, James Barron 76 and Barry Leonard 78.

