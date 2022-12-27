MARQUETTE, Mich. — Shane Richardson, the former football coach at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football coach, has been named head coach at Northern Michigan University, his alma mater, NMU athletic director Rick Comley announced Monday.

Richardson will officially take over the position Wednesday, becoming the program’s 23rd head coach.

Richardson was UNCP’s head coach from 2014-22. He compiled a 37-48 record, including a 10-2 mark in 2016, leading the Braves to the second-round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Richardson spent time as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at UNC Pembroke from 2006-13. He also had stops as the linebacker coach at Northern Michigan in 2002, Jamestown in 2003, and as the defensive backs coach at North Dakota State in 2004.

“It’s an absolute honor and privilege to be named the next head football coach at Northern Michigan University,” Richardson said in a press release. “The opportunity to come back to a place where my love of college football was forged is incredible. This program has a lot of potential for success and I’m looking forward to leading it.

“The pride that I have as a Wildcat, combined with the familiarity of Marquette and the Upper Peninsula, is a uniquely special fit. My family and I are excited to immerse ourselves into the community, connect with alumni, and to be a part of this great university and football program.”

Richardson played linebacker for the Wildcats from 1996-2000, where he was named the team’s co-most improved player in 1998 and the most valuable linebacker in 2000.

“I am pleased that Shane Richardson will be our next football coach,” Comley said. “He is a loyal and proud alumnus who has grown while at UNC Pembroke and will use that experience to move Wildcat Football back toward contention in the (Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference). NMU is proud of its football program and this is our first step on the road back to our expected level of support and success.”

Richardson was a college teammate at NMU with New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who voiced his support for Richardson’s hiring.

“Building upon an already solid foundation that began while playing for NMU, Shane has continued to exemplify what it means to be a Wildcat,” Saleh said. “Continually improving his approach to coaching and striving to be better and do better, Shane is exactly who our Wildcats have been looking for.”