3-time county Heisman to play with Dukes in Sun Belt

ST. PAULS — After announcing Monday his commitment to James Madison University’s football program, St. Pauls senior running back Kemarion Baldwin didn’t take long to seal the deal.

Baldwin signed Wednesday to play for the Dukes, putting pen to his national letter of intent on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period for Division-I football.

Baldwin signed the NLI privately; a formal signing ceremony was scheduled to be held Friday at St. Pauls, but was postponed to Jan. 4.

James Madison, located in Harrisonburg, Virginia, just completed its first season competing at the Division-I FBS level in the Sun Belt Conference; league opponents include Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, among others. The Dukes added 19 players in the signing class; Baldwin is the lone running back in the group.

“We are excited about this class and the way the whole class is shaping up,” said James Madison coach Curt Cignetti, who signed a contract extension through 2028 on Tuesday. “We’d like to thank everyone that has assisted in our recruiting efforts and look forward to continuing the process.”

Baldwin rushed for 5,654 yards in his Bulldogs career, a Robeson County record and the 41st most in North Carolina High School Athletic Association history. His 78 rushing touchdowns set a school record, and Baldwin was named Robeson County Heisman by the Robesonian in his final three high school seasons.

As a senior this fall, Baldwin ran for 1,792 yards and 27 touchdowns. He was also a key part of the Bulldogs’ run to the spring 2021 2AA state championship game during his sophomore season.

Baldwin made official visits with James Madison, Georgia State and Kennesaw State, and also had an FBS offer from Navy and numerous other offers at the Division-I FCS and Division-II levels.

His signing comes just days after Baldwin was St. Pauls’ first player since 1993 to participate in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas last Saturday; he ran for 74 yards and earned North Carolina Offensive MVP honors.