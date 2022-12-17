Fairmont Golf Club news

Bob Antone and Knocky Thorndyke were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout winning in a playoff over Warren Bowen and Roy Williamson. The second flight was won by Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka with Tim Moore and Rick Rogers coming in second place. Knocky Thorndyke and Warren Bowen were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 69, Eddie Williams 71, Jeff Wishart 73, Bert Thomas 74, Daniel Leonard 74, Joe Marks 74, John Stanley 76, Dennis Andrews 76, James Cox 76, Tim Moore 77, James Barron 77, Butch Lennon 77, Brook Gehrke 77 and Matt Lassiter 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]