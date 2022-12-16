PEMBROKE — Wednesday night, in the words of Purnell Swett boys basketball coach Jeremy Sampson, the Rams “ran out of gas” in the second half as a close game against Lumberton turned into a Pirates rout.

In Thursday’s Robeson County Shootout consolation-round game against Whiteville, it was the Rams who expanded a narrow lead in the second half to earn a convincing win, earning a 69-49 victory over the Wolfpack.

“At halftime, we were up five, we talked about being more as a team, sharing the ball,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “I thought we came out in the second half and I said attack the zone, try to get five to seven passes per possession. And I thought we did a better job of sharing the basketball, being unselfish and played some defense, applied some pressure and got some turnovers.”

Purnell Swett (2-7) will face A.L. Brown in the tournament’s fifth-place game at noon Saturday at UNC Pembroke. Whiteville (0-6) is eliminated from further Shootout play.

The Rams led 28-23 at halftime, and a basket by Whiteville’s Kyan Ganus on the first possession of the second half cut the lead to 28-25. After the Rams’ Collin Sampson and the Wolfpack’s Will Fisher traded 3s, Purnell Swett went on a 20-4 run over the next five minutes to take a 51-32 lead with 1:50 left in the third.

Purnell Swett’s 3-point shooting keyed the run, with the Rams making five triples in the third quarter including on three straight positions at the end of the run; Collin Sampson had two 3s in the stretch.

“They started being unselfish and finding that open guy,” Jeremy Sampson said. “We’ve had some games where we played selfishly. I told the guys, we don’t have a lot of stars, we’ve got to be like a fist, got to be together.”

The Rams held a 54-35 lead at the end of the third quarter. The lead hovered around 20 points for most of the fourth before some late baskets by the Rams expanded it to as many as 25.

Connor Harris led Purnell Swett with 18 points, Marcus Lowry had 16, Collin Sampson netted 11 and Christian Locklear added six.

Kyan Ganus scored 14 points for the Wolfpack, Will Fisher had 10, Amari Best scored nine and Zayshaun Bennett had eight.

Whiteville started the game with a 6-0 run before the Rams went on a 12-2 run over most of the rest of the first quarter and took a 12-10 lead at the end of the period. Purnell Swett took a 25-18 lead with 2:18 left in the first half before holding its five-point lead at the break.

The Rams’ matchup against A.L. Brown will pit former Purnell Swett girls head coach Jonathan Efird, who now coaches the Wonders, against his former school.

“That’ll be exciting to coach against (Efird),” Jeremy Sampson said. “I told the guys I’m excited to play at UNCP; some of them have never played on a college court. Win or lose, go out battling, and I’m proud of the effort.”

Lady Pirates make turnaround to top Whiteville

Through the first nine minutes of the Lumberton girls basketball team’s Robeson County Shootout game Thursday against Whiteville, Pirates coach Ivy Johnson wasn’t pleased with her team’s effort in the consolation-round contest.

But the Pirates picked up their energy over the final seven minutes of the first half, using a big run to turn a double-digit deficit into a 10-point halftime lead en route to a 58-47 win.

“If we come out focused we can do a lot of things,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “We came out flat, we came out like the game was just a gimme game. Maybe they just needed a little bit of digging and me getting into them and they played hard. But we’ve got to play that hard every second we’re on the court.

Lumberton (2-5) will face Lake View in the fifth place game at 10 a.m. Saturday at UNC Pembroke; Whiteville (2-5) is eliminated from the tournament.

The Wolfpack led 14-8 after the first quarter and 18-8 a minute into the second quarter after two Elayzia Dawson baskets. The Pirates then finished the half with a 22-2 run, taking a 30-20 lead at intermission.

Brianna Richardson’s jumper with 6:27 on the second-quarter clock began the run, and Aydan Bullard hit a 3 on the following Pirates possession. Bullard hit two more baskets during the run and Gabby Locklear, who had all eight of the Pirates’ first-quarter points, had three more second-quarter buckets. Whiteville’s lone basket of the stretch was a Mykelliona Shipman putback with 3:15 left, which tied the score at 20-20, before Lumberton scored 10 straight to finish the half.

“Brianna Richardson stepped up and played some awesome defense that bled into her offense that really is what sparked us in that 22-2 run,” Johnson said. “That run started with our defense. If we can buy into our defense and rebounding and hustling after loose balls, that will make us a different team.

Whiteville closed to a 31-26 deficit early in the third quarter before Lumberton used a 12-4 stretch to extend its lead to 43-30 in the final minute of the third quarter; the Pirates took a 43-33 lead to the fourth.

A back-and-forth fourth quarter saw Lumberton’s lead stretched to as many as 12 points, while Whiteville used a 6-0 spurt to get within six, at 51-45, with 2:30 to go. Carly Hammonds hit a 3 to stabalize the Pirates’ lead, making it 54-45 with 1:41 left.

Locklear finished with 17 points to lead the Pirates.

“Gabby has just really been stepping up,” Johnson said. “One thing that we talked about is her being more consistent this season, and she’s bringing it. She’s putting the work in, she’s showing what kind of player she wants to be and she’s a competitor.”

Bullard scored 14 for Lumberton, Hammonds had eight, Florence Ferguson scored seven and Brianna Richardson had six.

Zhari Shipman led Whiteville with 13 points, Dawson had 12 points and Mykelliona Shipman added 10.

The Pirates’ fifth-place matchup against Lake View comes in a rematch of the third-place game from last year’s tournament, which Lake View won 59-31.

“We know they’re going to be aggressive, we know they’re going to be physical,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to come locked in and ready to go. If we do the things we can do, we’ll be able to run with them. … That’s a good game for us to gauge where we are.”

A.L. Brown boys, Lake View girls move on to fifth-place games

The A.L. Brown boys basketball team and Lake View girls team each won in the Robeson County Shootout consolation round Thursday and will play for fifth place on Saturday.

A.L. Brown’s boys earned a 48-34 win over Lake View in a game played at St. Pauls.

The Wonders (2-5) led 14-10 after a quarter, but Lake View (0-6) took a 20-18 lead at halftime. A.L. Brown outscored the Wild Gators 30-14 in the second half and led 32-25 after the third quarter.

Nazir Reaves scored 12 points with eight rebounds for A.L. Brown, Ryan Lockett and Derick Brazil each scored 11 points, with Brazil grabbing eight rebounds, and Jaylon Adams scored 10 points.

Shaheed Dawkins had 10 points with seven rebounds for Lake View; Jayden Ford and D.J. Hardee each scored six points.

The Lake View girls team defeated A.L. Brown 52-39.

Lake View (6-1) led 15-12 after the first quarter, 22-20 at halftime and 33-29 after the third quarter; the Wild Gators outscored A.L. Brown 19-10 in the fourth.

Gwendasia Page scored 16 points with 12 rebounds for Lake View; Sa’Nyah Williams had 13 points and Jaleya Ford scored 12 points with 10 rebounds; Ta’Kiyah Waters grabbed nine rebounds.

Sadie Faulker led A.L. Brown (4-3) with 13 points and Alanah Green had 10 points with six rebounds. Ma’Kya Foster had nine rebounds and Xiomera Estela had seven.

