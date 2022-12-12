TOWSON, Md. — Pete Shinnick, the former head football coach at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has been named head football coach at Towson University, the school’s athletic director Steve Eigenbrot announced Sunday.

Shinnick, who returns close to his native Baltimore, coached UNCP from 2006-13 before leading West Florida from 2014-22, including an NCAA Division II national championship in 2019.

Shinnick, 57, signed a five-year contract with Towson, a Division-I Football Championship Subdivision program in the Colonial Athletic Association.

“Pete Shinnick has been a winner at every stop,” said Eigenbrot. “We were looking for a leader with a vision, who draws people into the program and towards him. Over the last 20 years, at three different institutions, Pete has done just that. He has demonstrated proven success as a head coach with what he has accomplished at West Florida, UNC Pembroke and Azusa Pacific. His leadership and character make him a perfect fit for Towson.”

“I followed this program since that national championship (appearance in 2013) and I always felt like this could be that type of program,” said Shinnick. “Once the job opened, I started to investigate and learn more about it and became excited about what kind of opportunity this is.”

Shinnick was hired at UNC Pembroke in 2006 to bring football back to the university after an absence of more than 50 years. He built the Braves into a nationally ranked Division II team and finished with a 50-24 record over seven seasons (2007-13). The 2013 squad was ranked as high as No. 8 in the American Football Coaches Association national poll.

At West Florida, Shinnick led the Argos to the national championship game in just their second season of competition in 2017, and two years later went 13-2 and defeated four consecutive undefeated teams to win the national title. West Florida was 12-2 this fall, losing in Saturday’s national semifinals against Ferris State; Shinnick was 56-21 in his tenure in Pensacola.

Shinnick is 159-67 (.704 winning percentage) all-time as a college head coach, spanning 20 seasons including a stop at Azusa Pacific. He has earned Division II National Coach of the Year twice.