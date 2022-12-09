RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs boys basketball team earned its fourth straight win to start the season Thursday with a 74-52 nonconference victory over visiting East Columbus.

Red springs (4-0) led East Columbus (1-7) 14-13 after the first quarter, 32-25 at halftime and 53-38 at the end of the third quarter.

Makhi Arthur led Red Springs with 21 points and five rebounds; Jaylen Sturdivant scored 16 points with seven rebounds, Kaedon Porter had 12 points with six rebounds and Jamey Tedder also scored 12 points.

Jaquise Smith scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, with eight rebounds for the Gators. Jaden Troy added 14 points.

The game was the second straight between the teams; Red Springs won Tuesday’s game 75-55.

East Columbus tops Lady Red Devils

The Red Springs girls basketball team suffered a 42-30 home loss to East Columbus in nonconference play Thursday.

Red Springs (3-2) held a 14-12 lead after the first quarter. East Columbus (5-3) outscored the Red Devils 8-2 in the second quarter to take a 20-16 lead, then extended its lead to 28-21 at the end of the third.

Monica Washington scored 11 points with eight rebounds for Red Springs, Sydney Bell had eight points with four rebounds and Elora Oxendine scored seven points.

Destiney Mitchell scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, for East Columbus. Malia Graham had 10 points with 17 rebounds and Malayah Hayes scored six points.

East Columbus won Tuesday’s meeting 46-43.

Red Springs hosts Hoke County on Friday before opening the Robeson County Shootout Wednesday at home against A.L. Brown.

Lumberton wrestling earns two victories

The Lumberton wrestling team earned two dual victories in a tri-meet Thursday at Cape Fear.

The Pirates defeated Cape Fear 78-6, and beat Jack Britt 52-24.