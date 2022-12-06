LAURINBURG — The Fairmont boys basketball team dropped a 59-47 nonconference decision Monday at Scotland.

Fairmont (0-3) held a 7-6 lead after the first quarter, but a 22-4 run by Scotland (2-0) gave the Fighting Scots a 26-11 lead; they led 26-15 at halftime.

Scotland held a 40-35 lead after the third quarter.

Xavier Johnson scored 15 points for the Golden Tornadoes, Landon Cummings scored 11 and Isaac McKellar added six.

Lady Tornadoes top Scots

The Fairmont girls basketball earned a 45-40 nonconference win Monday at Scotland, finishing the game with a 7-2 spurt.

Fairmont (4-0) led 36-29 at the end of the third quarter, but Scotland (0-2) tied the game at 38-38 before the Golden Tornadoes scored seven of the game’s final nine points.

Fairmont led 8-7 after the first quarter and 22-14 at halftime.

Taniya Simms scored 13 points to lead Fairmont, with 11 rebounds, and Amyrikal Vaught had 11 points. Paris Bethea had six points, four assists and seven steals. Sydney Brooks grabbed 11 rebounds.

Fairmont hosts Cape Fear Wednesday.