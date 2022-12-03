Fairmont Golf Club news

The Annual Collard Classic Tournament will be played on Sunday, January 1 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Entry fee includes all golf fees, lunch, a meal after play, and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Lonail Locklear and Larry Lynn Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Al Almond and Kirk Hamilton. Roy Williamson and Rick Rogers were the winners of the second flight with Jim Steed and Floyd Foley coming in second place. The third flight was won by Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich followed by Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka. DJ Jones, Richard Lowery, Lonail Locklear and Warren Bowen were closest to the pin winners.

Last week, Lonail Locklear and Roy Williamson won the Senior Shootout with a five-stroke victory over Lee Hunt and Warren Bowen. The second flight was won by Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka with Butch Kerns and J.T. Powers coming in second place. Bob Slahetka and J.T. Powers were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted over the last two weeks include: Richie Chmura with a 70, James Thompson 70, Tommy Davis 71, Mitch Grier 71, Andy Andrews 71, Barry Leonard 71, Tim Moore 73, Jeff Slabe 73, Butch Lennon 74, Bert Thomas 74, J.T. Powers 75, Robert Lawson 75, Zach Parker 75, Kirk Hamilton 75, Elliott Davis 76, Evan Davenport 76, Butch Lennon 76, Donald Arnette 76, James Barron 76, Ricky Lewis 76, Marcus White 76, Tommy Davis 76, Randy Williamson 76, Ronnie Cox 76, Robert Clyburn 77, Billy Allen 77 and James Cox 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Lonail Locklear and Larry Lynn Locklear won this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton with a round of 67, three strokes ahead of B.A. Antone and Bob Antone, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

Lonail Locklear won both closest to the pin prizes.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

