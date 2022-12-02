PINEHURST — Lumberton High School alumnus Keke Lawrence earned All-American volleyball recognition from the National Junior College Athletic Association for the second straight year after completing her sophomore season at Sandhills Community College, the NJCAA announced Thursday.

Lawrence, a middle hitter, earned first-team All-America honors after she had 336 kills this season, averaging 2.53 per set; she also had 21 aces and 96 digs.

Lawrence earned second-team All-America honors after her freshman season in 2021.

The Flyers’ top three in kills this season all came from Robeson County high schools. Behind Lawrence, Fairmont’s Dajsha Fields had 227 kills, with 107 digs, while Purnell Swett’s Mackenzie Swett registered 172 kills. Fairmont’s Alexis Hinson was second on the team with 340 assists, 3.21 per set.

The Flyers finished the season 23-15 overall and were 10-0 in conference play; the team finished ninth in the NJCAA Division III Championship.