FAYETTEVILLE — The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a dominant 51-10 road nonconference win Monday at Seventy-First.

Paris Bethea scored nine points with three assists and three steals for Fairmont (3-0). Myasia Simms scored nine points with eight rebounds, Amyrikal Vaught had eight points with three assists and Taniya Simms had eight points with 11 rebounds. Niah Smith had seven assists and three steals, Sydney Jacobs had six rebounds and Miah Smith had four steals for the Golden Tornadoes.

The Golden Tornadoes also defeated Seventy-First (0-3) 66-23 in Fairmont on Nov. 21.

Fairmont will return to action next Monday at Scotland. The Golden Tornadoes were scheduled to play Thursday at Lumberton, but that game was postponed due to renovations at the Lumberton gym not yet being completed.