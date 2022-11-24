PEMBROKE — A testament to strong work ethic both in the competitive arena and inside the classroom, three UNC Pembroke football players were decorated with College Sports Communicators Academic All-District accolades on Wednesday, the organization announced.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his current institution. The cumulative grade point average may not be rounded up to 3.50. No student-athlete is eligible until he/she has completed one full calendar year at his/her current institution and been on a college roster in that sport for two years.

Seniors Josh Jones and Alex Alvarado were joined by sophomore Colin Johnson on this year’s distinguished list. It is the sixth time in the last 13 seasons that the Black & Gold has been represented on the academic all-district squad, but the first time since former placekicker/punter Matt Davis graced the then-CoSIDA team in 2015.

The 2022-23 CSC Academic All-America team, as well as the Academic All-American of the Year, will be announced later in December.

Chepkesir, Kosgei named to All-Region cross country team

Stellar performances at the NCAA Southeast Region meet paved the way for Joshua Chepkesir and Jackline Kosgei as they were each named to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region team, officials announced Wednesday.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must log a top-25 finish at their respective regional race.

The announcement marks the sixth time in program history that the Black & Gold have sent at least one male and one female student-athlete to the distinguished list.

Chepkesir, who won the NCAA Southeast Region race, has now been named all-region for four years. The three-time regional champion, Chepkesir will look to earn his second all-American honor at the NCAA National Championship on December 3.

A native of Eldoret, Kenya, Kosgei finished the NCAA Southeast Region race in fifth place and punched a ticket to Seattle, Washington, for the NCAA Championship. The Conference Carolinas Runner of the Year matched the program’s fastest 5K time earlier this season, and set the fastest 6K mark this season in October.

Both Chepkesir and Kosgei will have compete for the NCAA National Championship on December 2 in Seattle, Washington. The race will take place at Chambers Creek Regional Park.

Mencia-Martinez earns Swimmer of the Week laurels

A torrid performance at the William Peace-hosted Pacer Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Cary paved the way to additional recognition for junior Mariel Mencia Martinez on Wednesday when the Dominican Republic product was lauded with Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week honors, the league office announced.

Mencia Martinez picked up three individual event titles, as well as swam a leg on two event-winning relay squads, to help lead the Black & Gold to a third-place finish at the event which was held inside Cary’s Triangle Aquatic Center. She also registered a runner-up showing in the 200-yard Freestyle.

She opened the weekend by swimming the final leg of the 200-yard Freestyle Relay team’s win in Friday’s evening session, and followed up a runner-up finish in the 200-yard Freestyle event with an impressive win in the finals of the 50-yard Freestyle. Her time of 24.04 in that event was just 0.11 seconds off of the established NCAA B Standard qualifying mark.

Saturday was even more plentiful for Mencia Martinez as she swam the final leg of a win for UNCP’s 200-yard Medley Relay squad, and then picked up individual wins in both the 100-yard Freestyle and the 100-yard Butterfly. She was less than a second off of establishing NCAA B Standard marks in those individual events as well.

The Braves will be back in action again on December 3 when they suit up to host Salem and Conference Carolinas foe Chowan in a 1 p.m. tri-meet inside the UNCP Aquatic Center. Admission to all 2022-23 UNCP Swimming home events is free.