FAIRMONT — The Fairmont girls basketball team posted a 66-23 win over visiting Seventy-First to open the season Monday.

Fairmont (1-0) led 16-2 after the first quarter, holding Seventy-First (0-1) off the scoreboard for the first 7:35 of the game. The Golden Tornadoes extended their lead to 36-10 at halftime and 48-15 after the third quarter.

Myasia Simms scored 18 points to lead Fairmont and Taniya Simms had 14 points with nine rebounds. Amyrikal Vaught scored eight points, and her and Sydney Jacobs each had six rebounds. Miah Smith dished eight assists.

Monday’s game was a standalone girls game. Both Fairmont’s boys and girls will host Lumberton Tuesday, games that were originally scheduled for last Friday but postponed.