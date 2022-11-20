UNC Pembroke’s Joshua Chepkesir, left, and Jackline Kosgei, right, cross the finish line at the NCAA Southeast Regional cross country meet Saturday in Wingate. Chepkesir won the regional championship for the third time, while Kosgei finished fifth. UNCP Athletics

UNC Pembroke’s Joshua Chepkesir, left, and Jackline Kosgei, right, cross the finish line at the NCAA Southeast Regional cross country meet Saturday in Wingate. Chepkesir won the regional championship for the third time, while Kosgei finished fifth.

UNCP Athletics

WINGATE — Joshua Chepkesir registered the sixth-fastest 10K time in program history on the way to capturing his third NCAA Southeast Regional championship, while Jackline Kosgei tallied the seventh-fastest 6K mark in school annals on the way to a fifth-place showing in the women’s race, to highlight action for the UNC Pembroke cross country teams on Saturday.

Chepkesir paced the men’s team to a sixth-place finish in the final team standings, while Kosgei led the Black & Gold to eighth-place honors on the women’s side. Both Kenya natives will now represent UNCP at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Dec. 3 in Seattle, Washington.

Chepkesir was 20 seconds better than the rest of the 145-runner field in the men’s race, posting a time of 31:04.94 – the third-fastest time of the redshirt senior’s career in the Black & Gold. Jack Phieffer crossed in 27th place with a mark of 32:29.64, Delsin Burkart was 37th with a time of 32:53.10, and Norman Junker finished in 45th place with a time of 33:19.36. Elisha Kipsang rounded out the scoring for the Braves in 66th place, crossing in 34:18.59.

Kosgei was just more than 43 seconds off of the pace set by Catawba’s Madison Clay, but still managed to register the third-fastest 6K time (22:18.19) of her already-illustrious career. Kathryn Anderson crossed in 29th place with a mark of 23:13.29, Valary Samoei was 46th with a time of 23:49.85 and Karen Piro finished her morning in 83rd place with a time of 25:15.42. Julia Van Dine rounded out the scorers for the Braves in 89th place with a time of 25:22.12.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR