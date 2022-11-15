Boys teams

show promise

in new season

As a chill finally penetrates the November air this week, it’s a reminder that winter is near. Another such reminder comes Friday, when Robeson County’s high school basketball teams will get their season underway.

All of Robeson County’s programs have reason for optimism entering the new season.

Here is an outlook for each team, in alphabetical order.

Fairmont Golden Tornadoes

With only one senior, the meat of Fairmont’s team is a group of juniors, with a few underclassmen mixed in; many of them are playing on varsity for the first time. How well they handle that transition will be key for the Golden Tornaodes (8-14 overall, 6-6 in Southeastern Athletic Conference last season).

“The one thing they’re going to need is focus, as they transition from JV to varsity,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “And their work ethic; you have to work a little bit harder as the intensity level goes up from JV to varsity.”

Forward Tyrus Morris (11.1 points per game last season) is that lone senior, and “knows what type of shoes he has to fill and the responsibility,” McNair said. Junior guard Gabriel Washington (5.3 points) will also move into a leadership role.

“You always want your point guard to be a leader, and he’s ready to accept that challenge and be that leader that we need,” McNair said.

Among the lesser-experienced players, McNair said he expects sophomore guards Landon Cummings and Xavier Johnson to make an impact.

Expecting his team to be improved defensively, McNair says his team’s goals are to be better at last year, particularly at closing games in a Southeastern Athletic Conference he expects to be wide open.

Fairmont hosts Lumberton Friday.

Lumberton Pirates

Entering his fourth season as Lumberton head coach, Bryant Edwards’ program culture is now well-established. Couple that with an experienced team — particularly three key senior guards — and that could be a great combo for the Pirates (21-7, 11-3 United-8 Conference).

“We’re not as big, we’re not as athletic as we’ve been, but obviously you know my teams, we’re going to play hard, we’re going to compete,” Edwards said.

That backcourt trio features J.B. Brockington (13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists), the reigning Robeson County Player of the Year, Cobe Oxendine (13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists) and Jacob Hammonds (6.6 points, 2.0 assists).

“My three guards are a huge piece to what we do,” Edwards said. “They’re definitely the heartbeat of our team this year and we’re definitely going to rise through them.”

Edwards is also excited about freshman guard Amare Jones, who will play some minutes in the backcourt.

Senior forward Tre Lewis (9.0 points, 8.6 rebounds) will lead the frontcourt, while senior Patrick McBride (2.4 points) and sophomore Jaiden Shepard will have increased roles there.

As Lumberton opens the season Friday at Fairmont, Edwards hopes that this group can replicate the playoff runs of 2020, when the Pirates were co-state champions, and 2021, a regional finals appearance.

“When the culture is set, it’s easier to win more games,” Edwards said. “We definitely have a team that we definitely could potentially win a lot of games, and maybe make a run in the state playoffs.”

Purnell Swett Rams

Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson is careful not to use the term rebuilding year, but says it will be a “different kind of year” for the Rams (9-13, 5-9 United-8) after losing nine seniors from last year.

The Rams will not be a big team, but Sampson hopes his team can make up for that lack of size with solid defense and a strong work ethic.

“We’re never going to be big; if we can shoot well and buy in on the defensive end, we’ll have a chance to stay in some games,” Sampson said.

Senior guard Connor Harris (4.3 points) and wing Marcus Lowry (5.2 points, 4.5 rebounds) are key backcourt returners, while Riley Brooks (1.0 points, 3.7 rebounds) and Christian Locklear return on the inside.

Key newcomers will include junior Daniel Hunt and sophomore Colin Sampson, as well as incoming out-of-state transfer Colin Locklear.

“We’ve got a good group; they’re good, hard-working kids. I just hope that we can find that groove,” Jeremy Sampson said. “Starting out early, it may be a slow start, but we always try to use the Shootout as a springboard for us.”

Purnell Swett travels to Richmond Friday.

Red Springs Red Devils

Red Springs struggled at times to close games last season, with a team primarily led by underclassman. After those “bumps and bruises,” head coach Glenn Patterson Jr. expects a more mature team to take the floor when the Red Devils (15-13, 8-4 Southeastern) open play Nov. 29 at Gray’s Creek.

“It’s going to be a pretty solid year, solid test to see what we can accomplish this year, and then try to build on it next year,” Patterson said. “This is one of the best classes, as far as talent-wise for basketball, that we’ve had here at Red Springs in a long time.”

That junior class includes guards Kaedon Porter (14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists) and Kohnner Oxendine (8.6 points), as well as Hoke transfer guard Jaylen Sturdivant (7.8 points per game at Hoke last season) and guard Makhi Arthur, up from JV full time.

“He does it all,” Patterson said of Sturdivant. “He can play in the post, he can play on the wing, so that’s a very good add-on to the team this year.”

Three seniors, guards Jamey Tedder (4.4 points) and Triston Locklear and forward Carnelius Manning, will also be important to the team’s success.

‘We want to take it one goal at a time and go out and perform to the best of our ability every game,” Patterson said. “If we take care of business every night, we’ll reach all the goals we want to reach.”

St. Pauls Bulldogs

While St. Pauls (22-6, 12-0 Southeastern) graduated several key players from last year’s conference-championship team, another solid senior core is ready to lead the Bulldogs into battle when they open Nov. 22 at E.E. Smith.

“We’ve got expectations — and they already know the expectations, but we’re just kind of getting guys in familiar role,” Bulldogs coach Corey Thompson said.

Senior guards Cameron Revels (9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds), Lukus Osborne (2.9 points), wing Kemarion Baldwin (2.4 points) and forwards Marcus Galbreath (8.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 blocks), Elijah Blanding (2.7 points) and Houston Hunt (2.6 points) are all battle-tested veterans of the Bulldogs program who Thompson hopes can “set the tone for everybody else.”

Two freshman are also expected to be key pieces for the Bulldogs. Tyson Thompson, Corey’s son, is already 6-foot-9 and drawing recruiting attention, while Freedom Christian transfer wing Josiah Sanders joins the Bulldogs with impressive size of his own.

“Them getting adjusted to the speed of the game, especially with Tyson coming from middle school to varsity, that’s a huge transition,” Corey Thompson said. “Just having them come out and play, and most importantly just improve, that’s what we’re looking for.”

While the Bulldogs’ goal is a state championship — they reached the fourth round last year — Thompson’s state goals are more broad.

“The goal every year is to be the best team that we can be,” Corey Thompson said. “We just want to be the best version of ourselves everyday, in practice and in games, and if we do that we’ll improve throughout the season.”