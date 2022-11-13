PEMBROKE – The UNC Pembroke volleyball logged 16 total blocks and tallied seven service aces on the way to a 3-2 (25-17, 16-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11) victory over North Greenville on Saturday evening in the Conference Carolinas Semifinals at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves will face Emmanuel in the tournament championship game Sunday. First serve is set for 1:30 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (20-13) had four players log double-digit kills, and three players register double-doubles. The Crusaders (21-11) have now dropped their last two matchups against UNCP.

UNC Pembroke hit .256 from the net in the opening set and took a 14-11 lead with a kill from Shannon Skryd. UNCP used an 8-1 scoring surge to take a 23-15 lead, and closed out the set at 25-17 with a kill from Erin O’Donnell.

North Greenville hit .286 from the net and opened the set with an early run to take a 10-2 lead. The Braves captured four straight points to trim their deficit back to 18-14, but the Crusaders finished the set on a 7-2 run to win 25-16.

NGU got a quick start once again taking a 13-5 lead with an ill-timed attack error from UNCP. A 9-2 UNC Pembroke run whittled the deficit back to 19-17 with blocks from Brianna Warren and Morgan Gibbs. However, North Greenville closed the set on a 6-1 run, heading into the fourth set with a 25-18 win.

North Greenville’s 6-1 run gave the Crusaders a slight 13-10 lead with a kill from Chandler Morrell. UNCP responded with a 7-1 run capped off with a service ace from Katie Pressley to take a 17-14 lead. A Kelli Davis kill knotted the score at 20 apiece, but the Braves rattled off five straight points to win 25-20 and send the match to the deciding fifth set.

UNCP kept the momentum taking a 5-1 lead in the deciding set. A kill from Vanja Przulj followed by a Warren service ace padded the Braves lead to 11-6. North Greenville fended off three straight match points, but Skryd and O’Donnell teamed up for a big block to win the set 15-11 and clinch the match.

Przulj had 13 kills and 18 digs for UNCP; Skryd had 11 kills with 16 digs and four blocks; Warren had 10 kills, six blocks and two aces; Gibbs had 48 assists and three blocks; and Katie Pressley had 18 digs and two aces.