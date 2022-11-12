PEMBROKE — After Newberry hit a miracle buzzer-beater to end regulation and send Saturday’s game against The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team into overtime, it would’ve been easy for the Braves to be demoralized by the turn of events.

But when head coach Drew Richards looked at his team, he said, they “didn’t seem like they were fazed at all” — and the Braves responded to dominate the extra session and earn a 74-66 in the first game of the season-opening Conference Challenge.

“Our motto this year is ‘win this round.’ Hey guys, we lost that round, let’s win this round. I think our guys realized, hey, let’s just keep playing,” Richards said. “For a young team, that was surprising, to be honest with you. Guys kind of took it upon themselves.”

UNCP (1-0) held Newberry (0-1) to 1-for-6 from the floor in the overtime period, shooting 4-for-6 themselves.

For a new-look Braves team making its debut, Richards was pleased with his team’s togetherness and how well the newcomers contributed in the victory.

“Regardless of the result of the game, and obviously you want to win, but the thing that made me the most proud was you’ve got this whole group of new guys, and some returners and some new guys, and these guys are still getting to know each other, and you look down and they’re fighting together on the court, they’re cheering together on the bench,” Richards said. “They really were a unit. And having that camaraderie this early makes me think they have a chance to be pretty special.”

Perhaps the biggest contributor among the new faces was JaJuan Carr, who scored 15 points — tied with UNCP’s Bradlee Haskell and Newberry’s T.J. Brown as a game high — with three assists and four rebounds.

Carr, a redshirt sophomore who transferred from Cape Fear Community College, also scored one of the game’s biggest baskets. After four points by K.J. Walker and a dunk by Elijah Cobb gave UNCP a 68-64 lead in overtime, Carr hit a 3-pointer from the wing to make it a 71-64 game with 2:07 remaining.

“I feel like that gave us a lot of momentum, and I definitely felt confident taking the shot,” Carr said. “I feel like we were playing hard no matter what the score was, what the situation was, and I felt like our defense is what kept us in the game the whole time.”

The Wolves never got closer than a six-point deficit in the rest of the overtime period.

Walker, who had 10 points, four assists and three steals, and Cobb, who had eight points and seven rebounds, were also key contributors among the Braves’ newcomer group.

While new faces made a big impact, a reinvented Brave also did. Haskell posted career highs in points (15), steals (five) and rebounds (six), while dishing two assists. After a 3-for-7 day from beyond the arc — the three made 3s are also a career high — by a player who shot just 22% from distance last season, Haskell seems to have an improved shooting touch, and also seems to have the green light to take more outside shots.

“The main thing is just knowing what’s a good shot and what’s a bad shot,” Haskell said. “Taking what’s good, and taking what the defense gives you was the main thing.”

“I think the difference between now and last year is when Brad took a bad shot and missed it (last year) it affected his ability to rebound and defend,” Richards said. “I think right now, one of the guys I’m most confident in defensively is Brad, and that’s why he played 39 minutes. … I’m going to have confidence in them offensively if they continue to defend and rebound like we need to.”

In the post, it was redshirt sophomore Cortez Marion-Holmes who starred for the Braves, in a 10-point, eight-rebound outing. Saturday’s game was the Charlotte forward’s first appearance in a competitive game since Jan. 27, 2021, missing the entire season due to injury last year after the Braves opted out of the 2020-21 season midway through the campaign.

“It felt great to be out there with my team,” Marion-Holmes said. “They’re like my brothers out there. It felt great to get the win; we listened to coach, we executed and we just played our game.”

Newberry’s buzzer-beater to get the game to overtime came off the hand of QuanDaveon McCollum, who rebounded a missed 3-point attempt to take a fadeaway midrange jumper from the baseline as time expired, which touched nothing but nylon to tie the game at 61-61. UNCP had led 60-56 in the final minute before T.J. Brown made three free throws for Newberry with 28 seconds left, then Carr made one of two for the Braves to set up the Wolves’ final possession at a 61-59 score.

“We harp on these guys all the time, if it’s a contested midrange jumpshot, that’s a shot we’ll live and die with,” Richards said. “Every defense gives something up. And he made a contested — I can’t even explain how contested that shot was — fadeaway midrange jumpshot.”

UNCP began the game on a 13-5 run, propeled by six early points from Jakari Gallon, four from Carr and three from Haskell, but Newberry responded to tie the game at 18-18 midway through the half. The Wolves never led in the first half, but UNCP’s largest lead over the last 10 minutes of the period was a 32-27 advantage, and the Braves led 34-33 at intermission.

A back-and-forth second half saw eight lead changes, and UNCP twice held a four-point lead — at 49-45 with 11:15 to play, and before Brown’s final-minute free throws — which was the largest advantage for either side during the last 20 minutes of regulation.

Brown grabbed eight rebounds to go along with his 15 points for Newberry; McCollum scored 12 points with five rebounds and Devario Sheppard had 11 points.

Catawba defeated Johnson C. Smith 87-70 in Saturday’s other Conference Challenge game held in Pembroke. UNCP hosts Catawba Sunday at 7 p.m.; that game will be preceded by Newberry-Johnson C. Smith at 5 p.m.

