LUMBERTON — Lumberton soccer coach Kenny Simmons called it “a dream start.”

As Thursday’s match between the Lumberton boys soccer team and visiting Green Hope got underway, less than one minute in, Korbyn Walton scored an unassisted goal to give the Pirates a quick lead.

But over the next 79 minutes, Green Hope’s size, speed and physicality allowed the Falcons to control the game, and after three goals in a pivotal mid-match stretch, the Falcons earned a 3-2 win in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A state playoffs, ending the Pirates’ season.

“They have a lot of size, a lot of athleticism, and we played the ball in the air too much,” Simmons said. “We were telling our guys, we’ve got to play to our strength, and that’s getting the ball on the ground and trying to connect our passes. We struggled in possession, and struggling in possesion like we were just wasn’t going to lead to a lot of goal-scoring chances.”

The game-opening sequence did not foreshadow what was to come, instead giving fourth-seeded Lumberton (24-3) the early momentum.

“We got a ball played down the left-hand side early in the game, somehow it ended up back in the middle of the field right in front of the goal, and Korbyn did a great job finishing that opportunity,” Simmons said. “That was great to get the early goal, it gave us a little confidence.”

But the Pirates had few good scoring chances over the rest of the half, while No. 13 Green Hope (18-3) controlled the possession and had a plethora of chances over the rest of the half. While the Pirates “weathered” the rest of the half, Simmons said, Jadon Brooks found the back of the net on a bicycle kick shot with 14:05 left in the half to tie the match at 1-1. Another would-be goal by the Falcons in the final moments of the first half was negated by offsides.

On the resumption of play after intermission, the match turned quickly in the Falcons’ favor. Brooks scored his second goal of the evening just 16 seconds into the period, and five minutes later Josh Bevan also scored to give Green Hope a 3-1 lead.

“We harped so hard at halftime that we needed to play our best 10 minutes of soccer that we’ve played all season — and we go out and we gave up two goals in the first 10,” Simmons said. “That unraveled us a little bit; it was just a horrible start. We got off to a dream start at the beginning of the game and got off to the worst start possible at the start of the second half.”

Green Hope continued to control the possession for about the next 20 minutes before Lumberton began to create more chances over the last 15 minutes. One of these came as Angel Robles broke free in transition and was taken out by a defender from behind, resulting in a penalty kick. Alexis Lopez converted the penalty to close the Falcons’ lead to 3-2 with 12:06 remaining.

“Credit the guys, we never gave in and continued to fight and battle and play hard,” Simmons said. “That (penalty kick) gave us a shot. When it was about 15 minutes I remember looking at the clock going ‘man, if we can just get the next goal and cut it to (3-2) and make it exciting and give us a chance down the stretch. And we did that. We threw some things forward the last 10 minutes and got down into the attacking third of the field; we just never could find the answer, though.”

Lumberton maintained possession over the final minutes better than it had all match, but couldn’t find the goal needed to send the game to overtime.

Simmons said the biggest difference between the teams Thursday was in the midfield area, where Green Hope most used its physicality to control the game.

“They had the whole package,” Simmons said. “They were big — a couple guys that were six feet tall — physical, athletic. And they’re good soccer players, good technical players. They’re a good team to play against, they caused us some matchup problems with their physicality.

Green Hope will play at No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons in Monday’s third round.

Lumberton lost in the second round of the state playoffs for the second consecutive year after also winning consecutive United-8 Conference championships in the regular season, and adding a conference tournament title this fall.

“We’ve had a lot of good success here over the years, a lot of good teams, and unfortunately, and very disappointingly, the second round has become our stigma. It usually ends at the hands of someone from the Wilmington or Raleigh areas. But it was a great group of guys. … (The seniors) have been part of a great run here the last two or three years. I’m going to have some major holes to fill moving ahead to next season, but we’ll look back at this season very fondly with a lot of long-lasting memories. It was fun to share it with this group of guys.”

