PEMBROKE — Throughout the week, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s football coaching staff gave the team some subtle reminders of a disappointing and record-setting performance against Charleston, when the Braves allowed a school-record 70 points.

“Early in the week, we had a slide show where (head coach Shane Richardson) had the number 70 put on every single slide,” linebacker Marcus Davis said. “He was playing hide and seek with it, putting it up there to give us that reminder, just keeping us hungry and wanting us to come out and dominate this week.”

Just seven days removed from that dreadful performance, the same Braves defense was dominant, making a 180-degree shift in their fortunes in Saturday’s homecoming game to earn a 24-3 win over West Liberty.

“You don’t want to dwell on the past but you have to learn from it,” Richardson said. “There was a little bit of, we’ve got to keep their edgyness stirred up about it, and there was certainly a lot of edgy, frustrated, almost mad personalities this week, and we should’ve been. … If you can not dwell on it and you can learn from it and move forward, the future can be better.”

West Liberty (4-5, 3-5 Mountain East Conference) did gain 305 yards of total offense against the Braves (5-4, 5-3 MEC), but was held to 6-for-19 on third down and scored on just one of four red-zone trips.

“I thought we did a really good job of staying tight and firm when we needed to,” Richardson said. “It didn’t feel good a few of those drives defensively where we kept driving down the field and getting close to the end zone, but I really was confident that we could stop them, and I think we showed that.”

The Braves defense made stops all afternoon, but had three signature moments to best exemplify their success.

One came at the end of the half, when UNCP made a goal-line stand after West Liberty drove as far as the Braves’ 1-yard line. Hilltoppers receiver Rashawn Harvey was stopped at the 1-yard line after a 1-yard completion, and after a spike the Braves defense held to force an incompletion as the clock hit zero.

“That would’ve been a much different game going into halftime, for them to be 17-7 if they got a touchdown, and coming back and getting the ball (to start the second half),” Richardson said.

A second key point came in the fourth quarter; West Liberty, who trailed 17-3, drove into Braves territory, and after a short completion and two Anthony Barmer runs were faced with a fourth-and-4. Quarterback Jamie Diven’s fourth-down pass was incomplete, broken up by the Braves, who regained possession.

UNCP punted on the ensuing drive, but on West Liberty’s next possession, Braves linebacker Simeal Burke intercepted West Liberty’s Rudy Garcia and returned the pick 71 yards to the Hilltoppers’ 6-yard line. On the next play, Josh Jones connected with Faheem Diaab for a 6-yard touchdown pass, all but putting the game away in the Braves’ favor at a 21-point lead with 8:08 to play.

“They’d been running the same route combinations all game so my instincts kicked in,” Burke said. “I want to give it to the D.C., Coach (Bill) Young, good job, that was a good call, because on that play my job was to carry the receiver that I was guarding, and that’s what led me to that play. Good players make good plays when it’s time to make it.”

“(Burke) is a skill guy so he’s able to run, and it felt like he zig-zagged so many yards back and forth to be able to set us up,” Richardson said. “And then the offense did a good job of punching it in the next play — complementary football.”

Davis led the Braves defense with 14 tackles, Sean Hill had seven and B.J. Tobe and Dante Bowlding each had 5.5. Austin Chavis had two sacks.

West Liberty’s Quincy Wimbish, one of the best backs the Braves have faced this season, was held to 46 rushing yards on 17 attempts; the Hilltoppers rushed for 102 total yards.

“(Richardson) came in and kept telling us this guy was one of the best backs we’ve played up to this point,” Davis said. “I think that put a chip on our shoulder as a defense; we wanted to prove to Coach Rich that we could stop one of the best backs in the conference.”

Rashawn Harvey caught six passes for 118 yards for West Liberty.

The Braves’ strong defensive performance came on a day that the team’s offense had only one sustained drive. The Braves’ first touchdown came on a quick strike its third drive of the game; after the Braves’ Latrell Jewsome blocked a 34-yard West Liberty field-goal attempt, the Braves scored two plays later when Zechariah Adams-Duckson dashed 70 yards to the end zone to take a 7-0 lead with 5:52 left in the first quarter.

The ensuing kickoff pinned the Hilltoppers deep, and the Braves defense forced West Liberty to punt from its own end zone; Bowlding returned the punt 26 yards to the Hilltoppers’ 12-yard line. The Braves turned that field position into points seven plays later when Josh Jones converted fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with a touchdown run, taking a 14-0 lead with 1:53 to go in the period.

After West Liberty missed a field-goal attempt midway through the second quarter, UNCP drove 51 yards in 11 plays over nearly five minutes, resulting in a 36-yard Alex Alvarado field goal for a 17-0 lead with 2:19 left in the half. The Braves’ goal-line stand came on the following Hilltoppers’ possession.

“I thought it was a good team win, a big win,” said quarterback Josh Jones, who was 15-for-22 passing for 136 yards and one touchdown. “I think offensively we did enough to win, but we got in our own way a little bit; too many penalties. There’s things we can clean up; we’re happy with the win but we know we can get better.”

West Liberty’s three points came on its first second-half possession; the drive was kept alive after a running-into-the-kicker penalty on UNCP on fourth down, the Hilltoppers drove 78 yards in 14 plays and Justin Kaplan converted on a 23-yard field goal with 8:36 left in the third. But the Braves forced one punt and two turnovers on downs, in addition to Burke’s interception, on the Hilltoppers’ remaining drives.

The Braves will travel to MEC-leading Notre Dame (Ohio) next week before finishing the regular season when they host Concord on Nov. 12. UNCP needs one more win to secure a winning season, and will look to finish a perfect home slate in two weeks.

“We’re going to finish it off with two wins,” Davis said. “We’re going to go up, put a whooping on Notre Dame and put a bad taste in their mouth, and then come back home and finish it off undefeated at home.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.