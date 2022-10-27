Many of the best moments in high school football come from rivalry games.

This week, two in-county rivalries take center stage in the final week of the regular season as Purnell Swett hosts Lumberton and Fairmont hosts Red Springs. Since we have an odd number of schools, St. Pauls is the odd team out, and the Bulldogs travel instead to East Bladen.

On some level, it won’t matter for those 2 1/2 hours Friday night that none of the four teams playing in-county rivalry games are going to the playoffs. In fact, that may make the games even more meaningful and more emotional as the teams know they can leave it all on the line with no tomorrows left to play, and the seniors will take the field with the certain knowledge that it’s their final game.

Obviously each program would have preferred to have had a more successful season and be preparing for postseason games next week. But two of them will get to end on a victory and take momentum into the offseason.

For the final time this regular season, here are some predictions for this week’s games.

Last week: 3-1

This season: 33-7

Lumberton at Purnell Swett

This is the third time I’ve covered a Lumberton-Purnell Swett game, and the third time that one of the teams has been trying to avoid a winless season. This time it’s the Pirates, who have lost 11 straight games; Purnell Swett has lost seven in a row after starting the season with two straight wins.

The last two meetings have both been close, one-possession games. I’d expect no different in this game. Both programs look forward to this game and could very well play their best football against each other as county bragging rights are on the line.

While both sides have struggled through the season, and neither has a conference win, the biggest difference is that Purnell Swett does have two victories — one of which came against Fairmont the week after Lumberton lost to the Golden Tornadoes. So this Rams team has shown it can finish when given the chance — even as they didn’t last week — while Lumberton has not yet done so.

Purnell Swett also has an advantage over Lumberton on the health front, with the Pirates banged up as bad as any team Adam Deese has ever coached, he said.

While I expect a close game, when you put all of that together it comes up Rams.

Purnell Swett 21, Lumberton 14

Red Springs at Fairmont

Like Lumberton, Red Springs will look to avoid a winless season — which would be the first in program history — when the Red Devils travel to Fairmont. The Golden Tornadoes are a disappointing 2-7 and will also miss the playoffs.

This matchup has some similarities to Lumberton-Purnell Swett in that Fairmont has won a couple of games, with one way back in Week 1, though the other was on Oct. 7 against West Bladen.

Fairmont hasn’t been able to overcome the team’s weaknesses, primarily in the trenches, this season — and coach Lonnie Cox would say as much. But where the Golden Tornadoes will win this game is with its athletes, including Gabriel Washington, who has had a solid season as a dual-threat quarterback, and Travelius Leach, who leads the Southeastern Athletic Conference in receiving yards.

Fairmont 24, Red Springs 12

St. Pauls at East Bladen

St. Pauls won’t be playing an in-county foe, and they’re also the only Robeson team tuning up for the postseason in this game. East Bladen, meanwhile is ranked 28th in the state’s RPI rankings for the 2A East Region, meaning they are likely to be in the 32-team playoff field regardless but would seal a bid for certain with a victory.

The Bulldogs won last week’s rebound game against West Bladen after their heartbreaking, conference-championship-deciding loss to Clinton on Oct. 14. The win over the Knights came in a game where the Bulldogs practiced some load management, and the team should have a fresher look Friday and into the postseason.

East Bladen is a competitive, respectable team, but there’s no reason to believe they should hang with St. Pauls for four quarters as the Bulldogs begin the shift into playoff mode.

St. Pauls 40, East Bladen 14

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.