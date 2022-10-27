LUMBERTON — Through two straight seasons without a United-8 Conference loss, the Lumberton soccer program hadn’t accomplished one thing before Wednesday: a conference tournament championship.

The tournament final was canceled last year due to inclement weather, taking the opportunity away from the Pirates. When given the chance Wednesday against Cape Fear to win this year’s tournament title, Lumberton converted with a 3-1 win, backing up a regular-season title with a tournament championship.

The Pirates did it in one of their toughest games all season, one which came down to the final minutes.

“Coming in, I told the guys to expect a battle,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “Cape Fear, they’re well coached, and they’ve gotten steadily better throughout the year. You know the old coaching cliche ‘it’s tough to beat a team three times in a year,’ and there’s some truth to that, but I knew it’d be a good game. … Tonight was a battle, it was a very physical game, they’re a very physical team, they’ve got some size.”

Leading 1-0 at halftime, Lumberton (23-2) needed just one minute of the second half to score a second goal. When Angel Robles’ attempted cross was deflected back to him, he took a shot and found the back of the net.

“I just took my chance, and look at there, I made it,” Robles said. “I just had to get it done.”

Cape Fear (16-7-1) scored when Francisco Rodriguez connected on a shot from over 40 yards out with 27:04 remaining, making it a 2-1 game; the goal was Lumberton’s first allowed in this tournament.

“We gave a bad ball away in midfield and the guy hit a 50-yard shot,” Simmons said. “We talked about that at halftime; we said, listen, they’re going to capitalize on mistakes from us, we can’t give up the ball cheaply, and on that particular play we did.”

The Colts had a few scoring chances to potentially tie the game over the next 20-plus minutes, including one with 15 minutes remaining which hit the goalpost.

“We had a bend but not break mentality for our defense tonight,” Simmons said. “They didn’t pose a lot of threats to us, but in a game like this, sometimes it doesn’t take but one or two chances to get somebody back in the game or make the difference. But there [were] a couple of scary moments there.”

“Kenny always told us we’ve got to play hard, we’ve got to defend more,” Hoslerson Joseph said. “If you play forward, sometimes when the game is tight, you’ve got to drop back on defense, it’s not about scoring all the time. So that’s why we were all over the place tonight.”

After a would-be Pirates goal was negated by offsides, Lumberton finally created breathing room with a Joseph goal with 4:09 to play, assisted by Emilio Carrera.

“We had had some opportunities before that to put the game away before that and didn’t, but it definitely was nice to get the third goal,” Simmons said. “Emilio made a nice run to the end line, and kind of came down and was on a deep path towards the goal, and laid it back inside for Son.”

Joseph bookended the game with a pair of goals; the Pirates’ first goal was also scored by the senior with 31:08 left in the first half off Robles’ assist.

“(Robles) is my teammate, he knows how I play,” Joseph said. “We’ve just got to do what we do.”

“I thought we played very well in the first half,” Simmons said. “We controlled the tempo of the game, strung passes together, and it just got difficult down in the final third. They defended well, and we seemed to lack that final pass that we needed to make to create that great goal-scoring chance. But I was pleased with the first half, but I knew we were still in the game and I knew it was only going to take one or two plays to get back in it.”

After becoming double champs in the United-8, Lumberton will learn their state playoff position when brackets are released on Friday. The Pirates are guaranteed at least a first-round home game, and are also likely to earn a second-round home game if they advance.

“The momentum that we have, we have a lot of energy,” Robles said. “We’re probably going to make it far if we have the same energy that we have.”

Playing a close, hard-fought game like Wednesday’s contest with Cape Fear can help the Pirates prepare to possibly face more of the same in the state tournament.

“Unfortunately, and I’m not playing arrogant or cocky here, we were not in a lot of close games in conference during the regular season,” Simmons said. “To be in a game like this, it gives us a little experience in knowing how to manage a game in the second half when you’re up in a tight affair.”

