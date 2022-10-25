LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team made easy work of visiting Douglas Byrd Monday in the opening round of the United-8 Conference Tournament with a 9-0 win.

Top-seeded Lumberton (21-2) got a hat trick from senior Hoslerson Joseph in less than 11 minutes, taking a 4-0 lead in the span; the Pirates led 6-0 at halftime, then scored three second-half goals to reach a nine-goal lead, which by rule results in the game being called early.

“We were a little creative with the lineup tonight,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “We actually scrimmaged in practice Thursday with two squads, and whoever won the scrimmage got to start tonight, so we had a little competitive practice. It gave us the opportunity to play everybody and kind of a fun game. But in the end, win and move on.”

In addition to Joseph, Alexis Lopez had two first-half goals and Cayden Hammonds had one. Korbyn Walton assisted on two first-half goals and Lopez, Jair Santos and Mark Ramirez each assisted on one.

Luis Izeta, Walton and Luis Martinez each scored second-half goals, assisted by Lopez, Joseph and Emilio Carrera.

Lumberton hosts South View in the tournament semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“I don’t want them to get complacent,” Simmons said. “Looking at score lines, the team that played us closest all year long was a 3-1 game here (at home) against South View. That particular night, defensively they played very well and their keeper played outstanding and kept the score line close. … We’ll take it one game at a time; we definitely want to win this conference tournament this week and take some momentum into the state tournament.”

Douglas Byrd’s season is complete at 0-16.

South View shuts down Purnell Swett

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team lost 3-0 against South View in the United-8 quarterfinals Monday, played at Lumberton.

“Mentally, I don’t think we were ready to play,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “I think we had already checked out, in a word, after losing to Lumberton the other night. This is a young group, and even though I’m happy how we played this year, I thought we could’ve done better and we just didn’t close out games when we had chances. This is a game we had a chance, and we didn’t even show up. As my assistant put it, we didn’t even get off the bus.

South View (9-5-2) took a 2-0 lead in the first half, then added a third goal after intermission.

“The first goal was a deflection off one of my players’ heads that went to them, and the guy scored,” Strickland said. “And they had a PK in the first half as well. The third goal was just them wearing us down there in the back and breaking us down, and we weren’t ready for it.”

The loss ends the season for Purnell Swett (5-14-3), who will not qualify for the state tournament.

“It’s been a tough year, but it’s been a learning experience, learning more about our players and positionings, and hopefully we can grow from this,” Strickland said. “We’re getting 99% of the team back, plus some freshman coming in, so all we can do is hope for improvement, and more heart and fight as they get older and better.”

In other local soccer action Monday, St. Pauls defeated West Bladen 4-1 in Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season play.