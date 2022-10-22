Fairmont Golf Club news

Chris Barfield shot his best career round firing a one-under-par 71.

The Camp for Heroes Benefit Tournament will be played on Friday, Nov. 4 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $75 per player. To sign up call Terri at 704-787-2149.

Roy Williamson and Lonail Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Jerry Stubbs and Randy Graham. The second flight was won by David Hunt and Ray Lewis with Rick Rogers and Tim Moore coming in second. D.J. Jones and Tim Locklear were the third flight winners followed by Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka. Daryl McGiver, Jimmy Waddell and Jerry Stubbs, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 68, James Barron 71, Chris Barfield 71, Jeff Wishart 72, Andy Andrews 73, James Thompson 73, John Stanley 74, Tommy Davis 74, Joe Marks 74, Vince Powers 74, Jeff Broadwell 74, Donald Arnette 75, Bradley Hamilton 75, James Cox 75, Butch Lennon 76, Tim Moore 76, Bert Thomas 76, Aaron Maynor 76, David Miller 77, Ronnie Cox 77, Richard Coleman 77, Bob Antone 77, Randy Williamson 77, Rick Smith 77, Austin Hunt 77 and Robert Clyburn 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Knocky Thorndyke and Cliff Nance were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 64, winning by three strokes over Willie Oxendine and Tiger Willie.

Thorndyke and Larry Piland were the closest to the hole winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Tournament to benefit Lumberton High basketball

The Lumberton High School Pirates basketball program will hold its second-annual fundraiser golf tournament Nov. 5 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.; dinner will be served at the completion of play. Multiple prizes will be given.

It is a four-person captain’s-choice format with a shotgun start. The entry fee is $65 per person or $260 per team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

For more information, contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]