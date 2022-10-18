FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton volleyball team was swept by Jack Britt in the first round of the United-8 Conference Tournament Monday in Fayetteville.

Jack Britt (15-9) defeated Lumberton (10-10) with set scores of 25-20 in both the first and second sets and 25-6 in the third set.

Lumberton, which entered the tournament ranked 31st in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s RPI rankings for the 4A East Region, will now await its state tournament fate; playoff pairings will be released Thursday, with 32 teams making the East Region field.

Second half propels pitch Pirates

The Lumberton boys soccer team scored nine second-half goals to defeat Seventy-First 12-3 Monday in Fayetteville, behind four goals from Hoslerson Joseph.

The match was tied 3-3 at halftime.

Lumberton (19-2, 13-0 United-8), the United-8 regular-season champions, led 2-0 and 3-1 in the first half before two goals in the final 10 minutes of the half by Seventy-First (3-14, 3-10 United-8) evened the match at the break. Joseph, Luis Izeta and Brandon Rodriguez scored first-half goals for the Pirates, with Cayden Hammonds and Mark Ramirez earning first-half assists.

Joseph scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half for a 5-3 lead. Over the rest of the half, Lumberton had goals from Angel Robles, Emilio Carrera, Joseph, Izeta, Rodriguez and two from Korbyn Walton. Alexis Lopez, Robles, Izeta, Hammonds, Carrera, Joseph and Luis Aguilar had second-half assists.

“We just exploded offensively in the second (half) and our relentless pressure just wore them down,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “I think our depth was key as all 21 players on the roster contributed.”

Lumberton hosts Purnell Swett in its regular-season finale Wednesday.