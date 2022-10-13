PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team used a 8-1 run in the deciding fifth set to outlast visiting Francis Marion 3-2 (26-24, 18-25, 25-11, 22-25, 15-9) in the Battle of I-95 on Wednesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The victory for the Braves (14-10, 11-1 Conference Carolinas) helped push their win streak out to 10 matches. UNCP has now won both meetings this season with the Patriots (10-8, 5-4 CC), and both matches have gone to five sets.

UNC Pembroke captured five straight points to take an early 9-3 lead in the opening set. Francis Marion rattled off eight points in a row to tie the score at 17 apiece, but UNCP scored six of the final eight points to close out the set at 26-24.

The Braves used a second-set scoring run and took a slight 12-11 lead with an ill-timed Patriots attack error. FMU had the hot hand during the set hitting .483 from the net and took the lead for good on a Katie Floyd service ace, going on to win 25-18.

The hosts scored the first eight points of the third set and took a 16-3 lead with a kill from Vanja Przulj. The Black & Gold won the set 25-11 and hit .391 from the net committing just one attack error, while Francis Marion committed eight total attack errors.

Francis Marion got a quick start in the fourth set taking a 14-4 lead with a kill from Lexi Albright. UNC Pembroke chipped away at its deficit with five straight points to trail 22-21, but FMU took charge scoring three of the last four points to win 25-22 and send the match to a deciding set.

UNCP seemed to be in control early in the fifth set, jumping out to an early 5-0 lead. However, three straight points to Francis Marion gave the Patriots their first lead of the set, 8-7, with a UNCP attack error. The momentum shifted back to the Braves side with six consecutive points to push their lead out for good, and the Braves clinched the match at 15-9.

Przulj had 19 kills, 13 digs and three aces, Shannon Skryd had 12 kills and 12 digs and Brianna Warren had nine kills and three blocks for UNCP; Morgan Gibbs had 22 assists and Katie Pressley had 17, while Hope Turbyfill had 17 digs and Erin O’Donnell had four blocks.

The Braves will make the short trip to Wilson on Friday to face Conference Carolinas foe Barton (4-11, 3-5 CC). First serve is set for 4 p.m. inside the Wilson Gymnasium.