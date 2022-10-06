MAXTON — It’s well known that Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis has a strong basketball ability, twice earning Robeson County Player of the Year honors.

But she can run pretty well too.

Chavis won Wednesday’s cross country meet hosted by Purnell Swett, held at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton. Chavis ran the 5-K race on a difficult course in 22 minutes, 38 seconds to beat a field including runners from United-8 Conference schools Purnell Swett, Jack Britt and Douglas Byrd.

Chavis finished just one second ahead of Jack Britt’s Zoe Weimer, who led a group of Buccaneers runners who swept the second through seventh positions; Isabella Hernandez, Amber Alicea and Miranda Miller rounded out the top five, all within 20 seconds of Chavis.

Dahlia Locklear was the next Purnell Swett runner, finishing eighth in 24:24; Sakiyah Brayboy was 12th in 29:49 and Claudia Allen 14th in 35:04.

Jack Britt was the only team with enough runners to qualify in the team competition; the Buccanners had 20 points.

In the boys race, Jack Britt dominated over Purnell Swett and Douglas Byrd, with Buccanneers runners finishing in the first five positions and eight of the first nine. The Buccaneers’ Jeremy Hall won the race in 19:10, leading a group of six who all came to the line within two seconds of each other; Jack Britt’s Josh Hufnagel, Carson Grant and Joshua Ranz and Wyatt Carey were also among the lead group, along with Douglas Byrd’s Michael Rice Jr.

Chase McNeil was the leading Purnell Swett runner, finishing 10th in 21:49; Lonnie Maynor was 14th at 22:45, Javon Pittman 16th at 23:23; Aiden Locklear 19th in 25:43 and Collin Chavis 20th in 33:00.

Jack Britt won the team competition with a perfect score of 15.

Lumberton soccer domiantes South View

Behind the second-straight four-goal performance from senior Hoslerson Joseph, the Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 9-2 win in United-8 Conference play Wednesday at South View.

Lumberton (15-2, 10-0 United-8) led 6-0 at the half; it took 15 minutes for the Pirates to get on the scoreboard, but all six first-half goals came in the next 16 minutes.

“We’ve tweaked our formation a little this week and it’s made a huge impact on how we’re playing offensively,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said.

Two of Joseph’s goals came in the first half, as the Pirates’ third and fourth of the night. Angel Robles opened the scoring, assisted by Luis Izeta, and the two traded places on the next goal, with Izeta scoring off Robles’ assists. Izeta and Robles then assisted Joseph’s first two goals. Alexis Lopez scored the last two first-half goals, off assists by Emilio Carrera and Izeta.

Joseph scored the first two goals of the second half, off assists by Korbyn Walton and Izeta, his fourth. Brandon Rodriguez scored, assisted by Cayden Hammonds, for the Pirates’ final goal of the night.

South View (6-4-1, 5-4-1 United-8) scored twice in the second half.

Lumberton plays Monday at Gray’s Creek.