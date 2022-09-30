PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s swimming program is offering swim classes for children and adults.

The Bravestyle Swimming Academy classes are held Mondays and Wednesdays at the UNCP Aquatics Center.

A class for beginners age 12 and under is held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the class for adults is held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; pre-team classes are held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The cost is $65 per month for the 12-and-under and adult courses and $80 per month for the pre-team course.

For more information or to register, contact UNCP swimming coach Oscar Roverato at [email protected]