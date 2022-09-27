CLINTON — The St. Pauls boys soccer team lost Monday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference showdown at Clinton by a 4-2 score.

Clinton (10-2-2, 4-0 Southeastern) led 1-0 at halftime. After the Dark Horses took a 2-0 lead, St. Pauls (7-5-2, 2-1 Southeastern) twice got back to within one goal, at 2-1 and 3-2, but couldn’t find the equalizer. Clinton ultimately scored another second-half goal to take a 4-2 lead.

Covin Gomez had both goals for St. Pauls.

With St. Pauls’ loss, Clinton is the last remaining undefeated team in Southeastern play.

“Clinton was on us pretty good, I would say they dominated a lot of the play,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “I feel like overall my guys gave it the best they had, and hopefully we’ll be able to bounce back Wednesday at West Bladen and put something together for that.”

Lumberton tennis beats Gray’s Creek

The Lumberton girls tennis team earned an 8-1 victory over United-8 Conference foe Gray’s Creek Monday in Hope Mills.

Lumberton (8-2, 7-2 United-8) won five of the six matches in singles and all three matches in doubles.

The Pirates got wins from Emily Hall, who beat Kaylee Ledford 2-6, 6-2, 10-8; Alyssa Stone, who topped Jacqueline Hinkle 6-0, 6-1; Logan Hickman, who defeated Becca Slade 6-1, 6-3; Dean Whitley, who beat Emily Delgado 7-5, 7-6 (7-2); and Shania Hunt, who topped Aslynn Lupton 6-5, 6-1. Gray’s Creek’s lone singles victory came from Meadow Ellis, who defeated Nellie Jackson 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 10-7.

In doubles, Hall/Stone defeated Ledford/Hinkle 8-0; Jackson/Whitley earned an 8-1 win over Ellis/Slade; and Hickman/Hunt beat Delgado/Upton 9-8 (10-4).

The Pirates host St. Pauls in nonconference play Wednesday.

Lady Rams defeat South View

The Purnell Swett girls tennis team defeated South View 7-0 Monday in a match played at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Purnell Swett (4-6, 4-6 United-8) swept five singles matches and two doubles matches.

The Rams got singles victories from Raven Cummings, 8-3 over Sarela Buttrum; Jori Jones, who won 8-1 over Keyarra Efaw; Nyla Mitchell, who topped Anisa Williams 8-2; Natalie Evington, who defeated Anisa Williams 8-0; and Amaya Bullard, who won 9-7 over Jojo Agyemang.

Cummings/Jones beat Buttrum/Hardee 8-2 in doubles, while Mitchell/Evington beat Efaw/Williams 8-1.

Mitchell and Evington are both 8-2 this season in singles, and are 8-2 as a doubles team.

The Rams host Seventy-First Wednesday.