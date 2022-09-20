GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pair of goals in a win at Lenoir-Rhyne, coupled with more offensive exploits in the UNC Pembroke soccer team’s win over visiting King on Saturday, has proved fruitful again as freshman Mercy Bell was named Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week on Tuesday.

Bell, a Jacksonville product, logged three goals and added an assist in a 2-0-0 week for the Braves last week, while also tallying 11 shots (9 on target) over the span as well. She scored both the equalizing and game-winning goal in UNCP’s comeback victory over Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday, and then played part in the scoring melee on Saturday as UNCP rumbled past King, 8-0.

Bell tallied an assist on Naomi Fountain’s 52nd-minute goal in that outing, while also notching her Conference Carolinas-leading seventh goal of the season eight minutes later.

The true freshman currently paces the conference in points (17), shots on goal (17) and goals, and shares the league lead with teammate Anna Grossheim in the game-winning goals category. Bell also ranks in a tie for second among league leaders with three assists as well.

The Braves (6-1-0) will close out the non-conference portion of their 2022 regular season schedule on Wednesday when they head to Greenwood, S.C., to take on former Peach Belt Conference rival Lander (2-2-3) at Van Taylor Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.