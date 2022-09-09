ST. PAULS — Eric Sanders spends plenty of time around the fields and courts of the St. Pauls High School athletic teams. Now he will do so in a more official capacity.

Sanders, an assistant principal at the school, recently took over as the school’s athletic director. He replaces Matthew Hunt, who stepped down as athletic director but will continue coaching baseball.

“I got approached by (St. Pauls Principal Jason) Suggs and the county AD (Jerome Hunt) about helping out and taking over,” Sanders said. “You see me at the games all the time … I enjoy being there, I enjoy being in the environment.

“This is an opportunity to make sure we have equity, and make sure that we’re following what we should in all the sports, eligibility, what have you. It’s been a learning process for me too.”

Sanders is entering his fifth school year as assistant principal; he has been employed by Public Schools of Robeson County since 2007. He has served as public-address announcer for basketball and baseball games, in addition to other appearances at games in support of the Bulldogs in his assistant principal’s role.

“His dedication, work ethic (made him the best option),” Suggs said. “With everything in place, he was the logical choice.”

St. Pauls has won consecutive conference championships in football and boys and girls basketball, the baseball program advanced to the third round of the state playoffs last season and boys soccer reached the second round. The football team reached the state championship game during the spring 2021 season and girls basketball played in the 2A East Regional final last March.

“We’ve got a lot of success, and that’s just to the coaches and Matt (Hunt), and Suggs as the principal, and the parents that support the kids, and the kids themselves,” Sanders said. “So for me, it’s just stepping in, trying to maintain, trying to help in areas that need additional help, giving support to the student athletes, and being a good rallying point for the school. That’s something Suggs has done since he’s been here — athletics are really important about school life, and with the academics, the students that tend to well academically have the discipline of athletics in their life as well.”

Suggs said that Sanders has already played a key role in the department’s success, and now will simply do so more conspicuously.

“He’s been there, he’s been part of it and he’s been behind the scenes,” Suggs said. “With everything we’ve done the last few years, he’s been an integral part, and now he’s going to take a step to the limelight.”

In his early days in the adjusted role, Sanders seems to be enjoying his responsibilities.

“For somebody that loves sports, and high school sports as well, this is just fun — it’s work, but it’s fun,” Sanders said. “I’m looking forward to the results we’ll have as well.”

