PEMBROKE — All-American Anna Grossheim connected on a rifle shot in the 11th minute to lead a parade of four different goal scorers for the UNC Pembroke soccer team, and the Braves cruised to a 6-0 victory over visiting Converse in the Conference Carolinas opener for both teams on Wednesday at Lumbee River EMC Stadium.

It was the second-straight victory for the Black & Gold (3-1-0, 1-0-0 CC) who improved to 12-9-1 all-time in conference openers, while also snapping a two-game skid in home-opening contests as well. It was the second loss in the last three outings for the Valkyries (2-3-0, 0-1-0) who fell to 0-8-0 all-time in the series with UNCP.

Grossheim matched career highs for both goals (two) and assists (two), while Naomi Fountain tallied an assist while also punching in her first two goals of the campaign as well. Newcomers Mercy Bell and Eugenie Amidou logged their first collegiate goals as well.

Grossheim stepped in front of a backline pass in the 11th minute and and was off to the races, dribbling past a late poke from a Converse defender before hitting paydirt seconds later.

Just three minutes later, Morgan Hill drilled a shot to the waiting hands of Converse netminder Daelynn Perry, but Bell was there to collect the ricochet and punch the ball into an open net.

Fountain dribbled to the touch line in the 30th minute before hitting a wide-open Amidou near the top of the 6-yard box, and the true freshman redirected the pass to the back of the net.

Grossheim’s corner kick found the head of Fountain, who had no trouble one-timing a header past Daelynn Perry in the 43rd minute.

Bell outraced the Converse backline to a loose ball in the 18-yard box, and then found Grossheim at the top of the penalty area who one-timed a goal inside the far post in the 54th minute.

Grossheim left her feet to slide a pass to Fountain in the middle of the penalty area in the 69th minute, and Fountain delivered a knuckleball towards the net that initially found the hands of Daelynn Perry, but then skipped out of the netminder’s hands over the touch line.

The Braves snapped a two-game skid in home openers with Wednesday’s victory, while also improving to 16-6-0 in such contests. UNCP has now tasted victory in eight of its last 10 home contests.

Nineteen players logged playing time for the Black & Gold in Wednesday’s triumph, including redshirt sophomore Anna Bass who registered one save between the pipes in the second half.

UNCP improved to 12-9-1 all-time in conference openers, including a perfect 2-0-0 clip in Conference Carolinas lidlifters.

The Braves will hit the interstate again on Saturday when they open up a two-match road trip against Erskine (0-4-0, 0-1-0 CC) in Due West, S.C. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. at Huggins Field.