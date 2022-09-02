LUMBERTON — After what coach Kenny Simmons called a lackluster effort against perennial power Hoggard on Tuesday, the Lumberton soccer team suffered a “demoralizing” defeat.

The Pirates didn’t take long Thursday to provide their response.

Lumberton scored 29 seconds into the game, had five goals in the first 17 minutes and cruised to a 10-1 nonconference win over Richmond.

“We were moving the ball very well in the early minutes of the game,” Simmons said. “We sprung (Hoslerson Joseph) loose there, got him behind the last defender, and Son does what he does, he had a nice finish to get the first goal. It’s always good to get that first goal, especially if you can get it early in a game, it gives you a lot of confidence and a lot of momentum.”

Joseph, who had four goals for Lumberton (3-2), scored the unassisted game-opening goal before half a minute had elapsed. Angel Robles added the next two, the first of which was assisted by Luis Izeta, with 36:17 and 30:56 left in the half. Izeta scored, unassisted, with 24:48 on the clock, then Joseph scored of Robles’ assist with 23:01 in the half for a 5-0 lead.

“(A good start) was very important,” Joseph said. “A loss like that, we’ve got to bounce back and try to get our confidence back.”

Alexis Lopez scored a sixth goal, assisted by Izeta, with 17:37 on the clock, and Mark Ramirez completed the Pirates’ first-half scoring on an unassisted goal with 8:01 remaining.

Richmond (2-3-1) got on the board with a Jullian Cline goal with 13 seconds left before halftime.

Joseph scored two more goals early in the second half, assisted by Brandon Rodriguez and Lopez. Korbyn Walton scored a 10th goal with 1:13 to go, putting the game at the nine-goal-lead threshold to end early.

The Pirates lost Tuesday’s game 9-0 against Hoggard. Simmons was pleased with the team’s performance in the first game since.

“We were curious to see how the guys would respond,” Simmons said. “We had a good practice yesterday, had a long talk; we challenged them tonight to come out and play to their potential. And early on we were really good, and it was good to see that, moving the ball really well, creating chances in a number of ways, and we bagged a lot of early goals and set the tone early.”

The Pirates, who won the United-8 Conference last season with a perfect league record, open conference play at home Tuesday against Cape Fear before traveling to Jack Britt Wednesday.

“We’re probably the conference favorites coming into the season as defending champs, but we’ll take it one game at a time,” Simmons said. “We’re not going to look past anybody, and it’s important for us to play to our full potential every night. That’s the challenge we’ve laid before the team and the guys, and tonight they responded to that. We got a little momentum, got a little confidence back and we hope to carry that into next week.”

Lady Rams fall at Cape Fear

The Purnell Swett volleyball team was swept in Thursday’s United-8 Conference match at Cape Fear.

Cape Fear (4-2, 2-0 United-8) won the three sets 25-18, 25-13, 25-13.

Bella Finelli had three aces, five assists, two kills and 10 digs for Purnell Swett (4-5, 0-2 United-8); Anileigh Locklear had 13 assists, Adisyn Bland had nine assists and Georgia Locklear had seven kills and two blocks.

The Rams host Jack Britt Tuesday.

