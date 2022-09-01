JACKSONVILLE — After a stabbing at Northside-Jacksonville High School resulted in the death of a student Thursday morning, Friday’s football game between the school and St. Pauls has been canceled.

Students from the school were sent home after the incident Thursday morning, and the school will hold classes virtually on Friday, resulting in the cancellation of all athletic activities.

“I shared a phone call with Coach (Kendrick) Pollock this morning,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “It’s a sad situation, and he was pretty near to the situation. Anytime, no matter who it is in the school, whether you coach a kid or not, all these kids are our kids, so I just briefly spoke to him this morning and told him we support everything, and if there’s anything we can do, please let us know going forward. We certainly understand the situation.”

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. Thursday when a fight broke out in a common area at the school, according to a briefing from Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero. One student was stabbed and killed, another was stabbed an injured and a teacher also suffered non-stabbing injuries.

The suspect, who is a student at the school, was arrested and is in custody as of Thursday morning, Yaniero said.

Both teams will resume play on Sept. 9, when Northside-Jacksonville plays at Clinton and St. Pauls hosts Union Pines.

“Here at St. Pauls High School we recognize that could happen at any high school,” Setzer said. “They are in our thoughts and prayers and we hope that they’re able to find some peace after a tragic situation.”