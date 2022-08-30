PEMBROKE — For 50 minutes Monday, the Purnell Swett soccer team was in position to earn a nonconference home win over Scotland.

But in one quick sequence — four goals in 12 minutes — Scotland upended the match, and the Scots earned a 4-1 win.

“(It was) just a lack of motivation,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “It seemed like they just quit on us after that second goal. We stopped working, we stopped wanting it, we had no more fight in us after that second goal. They just became so dejected that everything fell apart after that.”

Scotland (2-1) got on the scoreboard with 29:43 left in the first half when a 50-yard shot by Myles Norton found the back of the net.

In addition to being a remarkable goal, the circumstances were the beginning of the end for the Rams after the goal took the wind out of their sails.

“It was a heartbreaking goal for the whole team to watch and experience, and for whatever reason we let it affect us and bring us all the way down, and we stopped working,” Strickland said. “I thought the game was basically over after that, because I could just see it in their eyes and faces and body language — the work stopped.”

Less than two minutes later, Scotland led 2-1 after a goal from in the box by Scotty Boone. Dylan Tucker added a goal with 21:39 remaining and David Reyes scored one more at the 17:02 mark.

Purnell Swett (1-4) led 1-0 at halftime after a Kevin Oxendine goal with 4:13 left in the first half. While that goal did give the Rams a halftime lead, several other missed opportunities meant the lead was not as large as it could have been.

“I thought we should’ve had more than a one-goal lead at halftime, and that would have gave us more momentum and dejected them a little bit more,” Strickland said. “Our chances just didn’t fall where we could put it in the back of the net. The one that Kevin did finish was very composed and he finished it well, but other times we didn’t finish it well, or we didn’t take the shots. Those things add up, and the result is the result.”

Scotland avenged a 1-0 Purnell Swett win when the teams met Aug. 17.

As the season’s early weeks play out, Strickland’s goal for Purnell Swett is for the young team to gain experience. Part of that process is tough losses like Monday, and Strickland hopes his team learns a lesson in defeat.

“Hopefully (they learn) that you can never give up, and that you keep working for 80 minutes — and that’s what I tell them before each and every game,” Strickland said. “We just have to keep coming out, going to training, having good practices and come out here and keep working, and they’ve got to get better each and every time they step out on the field, and hopefully, boom, as the season goes along we learn to gel together and work together and fight for each other for 80 minutes.”

Purnell Swett plays Sept. 6 at Gray’s Creek to open United-8 Conference play.

Purnell Swett volleyball sweeps Fairmont

The Purnell Swett volleyball team earned a 3-0 nonconference win over Fairmont Monday.

The Rams beat Fairmont (0-6) 25-14, 25-16 and 25-16 in the three sets.

Adisyn Bland had seven aces and 12 assists for Purnell Swett; Georgia Locklear had five aces and 10 kills and Katelynn Oxendine had nine kills.

The Rams also defeated the Golden Tornadoes 3-1 on Thursday.

Purnell Swett (4-3) surpassed last season’s win total, doing so in one-third as many games.

Both teams open conference play in their next match; Purnell Swett hosts Gray’s Creek to open United-8 play Tuesday and Fairmont opens Southeastern play Thursday at St. Pauls.

Lumberton tennis tops South View

The Lumberton girls tennis team earned a dominant 8-1 win Monday over South View.

Lumberton (3-1) won all six singles matches, including three matches in which South View (1-1) didn’t win a single game — Emily Hall defeated Sarah Buttrum, Nellie Jackson beat Anisa Williams and Shania Hunt topped JoJo Agyemang, each by scores of 6-0, 6-0. Alyssa Stone beat Keyaara Efaw 6-1, 6-0; Dean Whitley defeated Savanna Hardee 6-0, 6-4; and Logan Hickman beat Jasmine Wagner 6-1, 6-1.

The Pirates also won two of the three doubles matches, with Hall/Stone defeating Buttrum/Hardee 8-0 and Hunt/Ivey Nolley beating Efaw/Williams 8-2. South View’s lone win of the afternoon came from Wagner/Agyemang, who defeated Josie Lawson/Caroline Hall 8-0.

