PEMBROKE — Since consecutive two-win seasons in 2017-18, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team has improved gradually over the last three seasons.

But just improving isn’t enough. This fall, the Braves want more.

“There’s a lot of guys that are hungry to get back out there, show what we can do,” Braves coach Shane Richardson said. “Last season was very marginal in a lot of our expectations, and I think there were enough guys on that team that are back with us that understand the importance of being able to grow and develop and mature, and we’ve had a really good fall camp. … I think we’ve got a serious football team that’s serious about winning and I’m excited.”

The Braves were 6-5 last season after going 2-2 in the pandemic-delayed spring 2021 campaign; they were 4-7 in 2019.

The 2022 season starts Sept. 3 at Fayetteville State, as the program revives the Two Rivers Classic rivalry. The following week, the Braves dive into Mountain East Conference play; they were picked to finish fourth in the league in the preseason coaches poll.

“We haven’t been in the playoffs since 2016, and this team would be very hungry to get back to that and to establish ourselves as one of the premier teams in Division II,” Richardson said. “We’ve been building and growing and improving every year for the last few years here, but we’re hungry for more.”

Offense

The Braves offense will be led by senior quarterback Josh Jones (2,735 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, 59.4% completion last season), entering his fourth season as the starter, and a veteran receiving corps.

Juniors Trey Dixon (41 receptions, 641 yards, five touchdowns) and Rodney Smith (41 receptions, 467 yards, three touchdowns) and sophomores Jai’Veon Smalls (24 receptions, 342 yards, one touchdown) and C.J. Davis (29 receptions, 301 yards, three touchdowns) return in a receiving unit that lost only one impact player from last season, Tyshawn Carter; senior Faheem Diaab (27 receptions, 342 yards, four touchdowns) will also be key at tight end. Returners accounted for 75.1% of last season’s receiving yards and 16 of the team’s 18 touchdown receptions.

“Those guys played last year and some of them played the year before that,” Jones said. “So we’ve been playing together for a while now and we’ve got some really good chemistry. We’ve had a really strong fall camp together, and those guys are really talented.”

A point for improvement will be the running game, which gained the fourth-least yards per game in Division II last season; 86.9% of the team’s rushing yards and seven of its 10 rushing touchdowns came from Joseph Early, who graduated.

Richardson expects sophomore returners Zechariah Adams-Duckson and Quintin Cooper, freshman JaQuan Kelly and Wofford transfer Jamari Broussard to each get reps running the ball.

“Coaches have to take a realistic approach to what we’re doing in the run game and make sure that it’s something that we are capable of doing and playing to our strengths,” Richardson said. “I think combined with that, along with the standard of how we need to operate up front and making sure our O-line, and how we block people and our toughness and the physicality we need to play with, that’s got to be on point.

As the Braves look to solidify a rotation on that offensive-line, Richardson expects several lineman to see the field, including senior Jonnie Varga, juniors Dave Bonnet and Nick Anderson, sophomore Kaceion Williams and freshmen Jeremiah Rodgers, Chris Locklear, Brandon Griffin, Bradey Lindhjem, Tony Pitt and Jaysiah Leach.

Defense

Several of the team’s leading returners on defense reside in the secondary, where sophomores Dante Bowlding (48 tackles, four interceptions), Virgil Lemons (48 tackles, two interceptions) and Latrell Jewsome (12 tackles) will be key players; Richardson also likes junior D’Andre Ferguson to make an impact.

“We’ve all got to play together, and being that the secondary is more experienced, we’ve got to get the front seven up with us,” Lemons said. “If we just play together and keep together as a team, I think we’ll be strong as a whole.”

Richardson also expects some “veteran leadership” from the linebacking group of junior Sean Hill (38 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions), and sophomores Jaden Richeson (39 tackles), Marcus Davis (17 tackles, one interception) and Evan VanMeter.

Up front, key returners include junior Branden Spencer (33 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss), Tyreke King and Christian Coleman and sophomores Isaiah Robinson (12 tackles, six tackles for loss) and Austin Chavis, alongside freshmen Jimmy Simpson and Landon Johnson and Eastern Illinois transfer Kinstin Reaves.

“A lot of those guys have experience, and yet there’s enough youthfulness and hunger and desire behind what they’re doing that they’ll really step up to the challenge,” Richardson said.

Special teams

A big question mark on special teams will be who steps up and replaces Devin Jones (four career kick-return touchdowns, one punt-return touchdown) as the Braves’ primary kick returner. Lemons, Bowlding and Smalls are all expected to get reps at the position, Richardson said.

“To take over Devin Jones’ job, that’s real exciting. I worked with him all year; kick return, I was on the other side of him, and they would kick it to me a lot because they were afraid to kick to him,” Lemons said. “That got me enough experience to be able to go in this year and do good this year.”

Senior Alex Alvarado (3-for-5 on field goals) split kicking duties with the departed Gerardo Guerra Rivera last season; Alvarado is in an open competition with “a few kickers” in the days leading up to the opener, Richardson said.

