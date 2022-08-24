FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton girls tennis team earned a 7-2 road victory in United-8 Conference play Wednesday at Jack Britt.

Lumberton (2-1) won four of the six singles matches and all three doubles matches over the Buccaneers (1-2).

The Pirates got singles wins from: Emily Hall, who beat Kelly Chay 6-4, 6-2; Nellie Jackson, who defeated Aadiya Dasgupta 7-5, 6-2; Logan Hickman, who beat Ava Bartlinski 6-3, 6-2; and Shania Hunt, who topped Rebecca Pomales 6-1, 6-1. Jack Britt’s Riley Wazano beat Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone 6-4, 6-2 and Lauren Nazano defeated Dean Whitley 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles, Hall/Stone beat Chay/Riley Nazano 8-4, Jackson/Whitley defeated Dasgupta/Lauren Nazano 8-6 and Hickman/Hunt beat Bartlinski/Pomales 8-4.