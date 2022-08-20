Turner makes ace

Cyndi Turner made her first career hole-in-one Sunday at Fairmont Country Club. She made the shot on the 90-yard par-3 13th hole using an 8-iron. Rick Baxley and Silas Barnes witnessed the shot.

Fairmont boys and girls basketball to hold golf tournament

A golf tournament raising money for the boys and girls basketball programs at Fairmont High School will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Fairmont Golf Club.

The event will be a four-man captains-choice event. The cost is $70 per person, including one red tee and mulligan.

There will be a longest putt challenge for $100, with an entry fee of $20. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

For more information please contact 910-827-0842 or 910-628-6727.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open (formally Member-Guest) will be played on Sept. 10-11 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on both days. This is a two-person best-ball format on Saturday and a two-person Texas Scramble format on Sunday. Cost is $115 per player or $230 per team. A practice round on Friday will also be included. The entry fee includes three rounds of golf, lunch and a meal after play on both days, drinks, beer, range balls and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Thursday Evening Scramble will be played Thursday, Aug. 25 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person nine-hole captains-choice format with an entry fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members, which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday the week of the tournament to sign up.

Ray Lowry and J.D. McGirt were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout winning in a playoff over Greg Dial and Larry Lynn Locklear. The second flight was won by Jerry Stubbs and Randy Graham with Kirk Hamilton and Al Almond coming in second place. Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial were the third-flight winners with Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly coming in second place. Jerry Jolly, Ray Lowry, Ronnie Chavis and Roy Williamson were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Joe Marks with a 70, Andy Andrews 70, Vince Powers 72, Mark Madden 72, James Thompson 72, Roy Thompson 73, Randy Williamson 73, Chris Barfield 74, Austin Hunt 74, Bob Antone 74, Mark Smith 74, Mitch Grier 75, Jacob Thompson 76, Jeff Broadwell 76, Tim Moore 76 and James Barron 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Larry Lynn Locklear and Roy Williamson were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 62, winning by two strokes over Johnny Hunt and Tommy Lowry, who won second place in a scorecard playoff.

Knocky Thorndyke and Cliff Nance won the special flight.

Closest to the flag winners were Tiger Will, “Ace” Lee Hunt and Cliff Nance.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]