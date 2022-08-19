Red Springs’ Scottie Locklear (12) takes a snap with Curtis Wilson (11) and Jakelsin Mack (20) in the backfield during Thursday’s game against Douglas Byrd in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — It’s not uncommon for execution and discipline to both be lacking in a Week 1 high school football game.

Such was the root cause of Red Springs’ 26-20 defeat at home against Douglas Byrd Thursday.

“Way too many penalties on our end,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “If we control ourselves and we’re more disciplined, we’re in control of the game a whole lot better, and maybe the fate is put in our hands to win the game.”

The Red Devils (0-1) were penalized 13 times for 100 yards, compared to five penalties for 47 yards for the opposition. Several of them came at key moments in the game, as the Red Devils allowed Douglas Byrd (1-0) to score 20 fourth-quarter points after the Eagles led 6-0 through three quarters.

“We can’t make excuses,” Ray said. “We have to do what we’re supposed to do, and can’t put the ball in the refs or the other team’s hands, to control the game. We’ve got to control our own destiny. If we play our game, we should have been taking care of business.”

An offsides by Red Springs on third-and-5 near midfield kept alive a late Douglas Byrd drive, leading to a back-breaking touchdown five plays later on a 27-yard fourth-down pass from Deshaun Gillespie to Isaiah Washington for a 26-14 lead. Red Springs made the final few seconds interesting when T.J. Ellerbe ran back the ensuing kickoff with four seconds to go, making it 26-20; the Red Devils appeared to recover an onside kick but the ball did not travel 10 yards, handing Douglas Byrd possession by rule and sealing the outcome.

Penalties were also key in Douglas Byrd’s opening drive of the second half; in a 65-yard scoring drive, which broke a scoreless tie, 30 yards were gained through Red Devils penalties, culminating in a 6-yard scoring run by Jameion Johnson for a 6-0 lead.

There were bright spots for the Red Devils in Ray’s debut as head coach, including a Curtis Wilson 57-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 6-6 — the extra-point kick was blocked — and a 42-yard touchdown pass from Scottie Locklear to Jamey Tedder two drives later which made it a 20-14 game with 3:13 remaining.

“All three of the guys that scored, they’re good playmakers for us and we’re expecting big things from them this season,” Ray said. “We’ll just have to make those things happen a little more often than what it did, and we’ve got to be a little more consistent in executing our plays.”

The Eagles, though, scored on their last three drives after Wilson’s game-tying run. Johnson scored his second touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run for a 12-6 lead; Wyatt Rodgers scored on a 14-yard run a drive later for a 20-6 lead; and the late Gillespie-to-Washington pass put the Eagles up two scores again.

The teams combined for 190 total yards of offense in the first half, with neither scoring. Jaylen Rush was a defensive star for the Red Devils, recovering a Douglas Byrd fumble, sacking the quarterback and blocking an Eagles punt — although Red Springs couldn’t capitalize on good first-half field position with two turnovers on downs and a punt.

“(Rush) had a good night,” Ray said. “He had a little play right there at the end of the second quarter, he banged up his leg and he just couldn’t recover the second half. Both of my defensive ends were out the second half, for the most part, and that made a big difference in stopping the run game.”

Tedder intercepted the Eagles on the final play of the half, keeping them out of the end zone after driving 86 yards from their own 5-yard line to inside the Red Devils’ 10.

Douglas Byrd was 7-for-12 on third down and 4-for-5 on fourth. Keontay McClain was 7-for-13 passing for 105 yards and Khalil Carpenter rushed 18 times for 87 yards for the Eagles.

Wilson ran for 71 yards on seven carries for Red Springs; Tyvon Locklear led all players with 11 tackles.

Red Springs plays next week at Forest Hills.

“We’ll come back tomorrow, the next day, let this one go,” Ray said. “We’ll watch our film and get better, make our corrections and see what we can do on Monday to correct it, and go out next Friday and play as hard as we can and try to bounce back.”

Purnell Swett shuts out Seaforth

Purnell Swett’s season got off to a strong start with a convincing 32-0 win over Seaforth Thursday.

“We had a pretty good evening,” Rams coach Stephen Roberson said. “They didn’t have a whole lot of numbers, so we wore them down.”

The Rams led 13-0 after the first quarter and 25-0 at halftime.

Marcus Lowry scored on a long touchdown pass for the Rams; Alex Dial scored on an 8-yard run and Jim Anderson on a 12-yard run. Zach Harris also scored on a fumble recovery.

Purnell Swett won its first game against a non-Lumberton opponent since Oct. 26, 2018 against Hoke County. The Rams won their first season opener since a 2017 win over Pine Forest and they are over .500 at any point in the season for the first time since a 2-1 start in 2018.

”It’s definitely something we needed,” Roberson said. “I don’t know the last time we started 1-0 was, so we’ll take it. That conference play is brutal, so we definitely need to try to have some success and some momentum going into that and this was a great way to start.”

The Rams play next week at Fairmont.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.