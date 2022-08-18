LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls tennis team earned a season-opening win over Fairmont at home on Wednesday afternoon, winning 7-2.

Lumberton (1-0) won five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches.

Lumberton’s singles wins included: Emily Hall defeated Addison Waldo 4-6, 6-4, 10-1; Alyssa Stone defeated Helen Boeshore 6-4, 6-4; Nellie Jackson beat Madalynn Godwin 6-2, 6-1; Logan Hickman swept Kayla McLellam 6-0, 6-0; and Shania Hunt defeated Shalylia Barksdale 6-2, 6-1.

Fairmont’s lone singles victory came from Skye McNeill, who beat Dean Whitley in a tight match, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

In doubles play, Lumberton’s Hall/Stone beat Waldo/Boeshore 8-2 and Hunt/Ivey Nolley defeated McLellam/Barksdale 8-4. Fairmont (0-1) got a doubles win from Godwin/McNeill, who beat the Pirates’ Whitley/Hickman 9-9 (10-8).

Rams volleyball suffers first loss

The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost 3-1 at Richmond on Wednesday.

Richmond (1-1) won the first set 25-17, the third 25-15 and the fourth 25-23. Purnell Swett (2-1) won the second set 26-24.

Georgia Locklear had seven kills, four digs and five blocks for the Rams. Bella Finelli had 30 digs and nine assists.

The teams play again Monday in Pembroke.

St. Pauls soccer falls at Rosewood

The St. Pauls boys soccer team lost 5-0 in its season opener Wednesday at Rosewood.

Rosewood (2-0) led 4-0 at halftime.

St. Pauls plays Thursday at Heide Trask.