Fairmont’s Kersten Hunt goes up for the spike as Lumberton’s Alona Hanna prepares to block during Tuesday’s match in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Fairmont volleyball team led early in every set against Lumberton in Tuesday’s season opener.

Each time, Lumberton came back. Fairmont answered to win the first set, but couldn’t shake the Pirates’ momentum in each of the next three as Lumberton earned a 3-1 win.

“I think the first set was an eye opener for them, because they got comfortable with each other, they saw how the girls are playing,” Lumberton coach Kali Carter said. “I told them, you can’t get comfortable, you’re a new team, it’s a new year, you’ve got to get it together and you’ve got to fight from the beginning. I told them the same things through the second, third and fourth set, (Fairmont) got to where they had a lead of 6-2, but they fought at the end, they woke up.”

Lumberton came back to lead the first set 23-19 before Fairmont finished with a 9-3 run to win the set 28-26.

Fairmont led the second set 6-1 and the third 6-2. In the second, Lumberton took an 8-7 lead, then after a back-and-forth middle stage of the set, the Pirates finished with a 9-2 stretch for a 25-18 win.

In the third, Fairmont maintained the lead at 13-7 before Lumberton went on a 15-2 run to take a 22-15 lead, and once again won the set 25-18.

Fairmont took another early lead in the fourth set, 5-0, but Lumberton scored 14 of the next 16 points for a 14-7 lead and never looked back, winning the set 25-10 to clinch the match.

“We’ve got the mentality of ‘you can make a mistake, you can make a mistake,’” Fairmont coach Michael Baker said. “You can’t have that mentality. That’s how you get beat. We’re still young, and we played hard. Every game, we started out looking like world beaters, and all of a sudden — and that’s something I’ve got to fix.”

Carter felt the win was a quality result for Lumberton, beating a Golden Tornadoes team that qualified for the state playoffs last season.

“It was very exciting. I was happy to play them,” Carter said. “We played them in the Jamboree in Saturday and we did pretty well against them, but they definitely played a lot better today than what they were showing us Saturday.”

Lumberton hosts Hoke County on Wednesday and Fairmont hosts South Columbus; the teams meet again Monday in Fairmont.

Purnell Swett sweeps Red Springs

The Purnell Swett volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep at Red Springs Tuesday, beating the Red Devils for the second consecutive night after a 3-1 win Monday.

Purnell Swett (2-0) won the three sets 25-11, 27-25 and 25-12.

Kayloni Eddings had three kills and one block for the Rams, Katelynn Oxendine had two kills and three digs, Anileigh Locklear had five digs and five assists and Adisyn Bland had four aces and five assists.

Purnell Swett travels to Richmond Wednesday and Red Springs (0-2) plays Thursday at Scotland.

