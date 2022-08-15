To borrow a line from Hall of Fame coach Steve Spurrier, the real season for high school football teams starts on Friday. Right now, it’s “talking season.”

Every team, and every fan base, is enthusiastic about its program’s chances to have a good season and meet its goals this fall. For now.

Once the games start, for some of them reality will set in after a tough loss or two, or an unfortunate injury or two.

But ahead of Friday’s openers, let’s have a look at what the conference standings might look like come season’s end. (This is just one man’s opinion — and I’ve been wrong plenty of times before.)

United-8 Conference

1. Seventy-First — A legitimate state championship contender, the Falcons have the majority of the team back from last year’s conference champion that reached the third round of the state playoffs. Behind backfield studs Anthony Quinn Jr. and Jayden Shotwell, an offensive line as physical as any you’ll ever see at this level and a defense that held teams to 7.5 points per game last year, this team will be very tough to beat.

2. Cape Fear — The Colts are just as experienced as Seventy-First, and will have the best chance of anyone in the conference to upend the Falcons. A 1,900-yard passer returns in Cole Wilson, surrounded by plenty of other playmakers, with a strong defensive unit as well.

3. South View — This is one of those programs that you know will always have good players. The question is how an experienced bunch learns on the spot this fall with nearly all of its best playmakers from 2021 on both sides of the ball having graduated.

4. Jack Britt — The Buccaneers lost four of their last five games last season to end with a disappointing 4-6 record. The quick Sincere Baines moves into the feature back position, and was also the team’s leading receiver last season, as the team looks to rebound.

5. Gray’s Creek — Some young backs will have to step up in the run-heavy offense of former Purnell Swett coach Jon Sherman. Five of the Bears’ top eight tacklers from last season return, suggesting the defense could become the team’s strength this fall.

6. Lumberton — The Pirates had one of the youngest teams of anyone last season. That means the majority of the roster is back, and now has a year of varsity experience. Expect the Pirates to be more competitive than they’ve been over the last three seasons (3-20).

7. Purnell Swett — Coach Stephen Roberson wants his team to return to the “Ram Tough” mentality of the program’s successful teams in the late-2000s. After waiting until Oct. 2 to play a game last season due to COVID-19, a good start might be simply having a normal campaign.

8. Douglas Byrd — Coach Maurice Huey is a program builder, and this program should be improved from a dismal 2021 campaign as the Eagles play for assistant coach Jason Johnson, who died last week. Climbing from the bottom of the conference, though, may take a little more time.

Southeastern Athletic Conference

1. St. Pauls — St. Pauls and Clinton are both capable of winning the conference and both capable of deep playoff runs; the conference title could potentially come down to the Oct. 14 game between the teams in Clinton. I like St. Pauls to win the conference, with the Bulldogs touting one of the state’s best running backs in Kemarion Baldwin and a strong linebacking corps leading the defense.

2. Clinton — Whichever of the Bulldogs or Dark Horses doesn’t win the conference, that team will still be a deep threat come playoff time. Clinton boasts a strong, deep offensive line, and emerging running back Josiah Robinson and receiver Alexander Evans, and should give St. Pauls a great conference race all season.

3. East Bladen — Teams No. 3-7 in this conference could be put in just about any order. East Bladen is young, but expects backfield production from upperclassmen Masion Brooks, Rodney Lacewell and Jordan Mathis — and everyone knows the Eagles will run the ball frequently, and they’ve done for many years under coach Robbie Priest.

4. Fairmont — Coach Lonnie Cox hopes the culture change within the Golden Tornadoes’ locker room leads to more on-field success in his second season. After falling one win short of a playoff bid last season, they hope to qualify for the postseason this fall, and say they’re hungry for even more.

5. Midway — The Raiders will be looking to overcome a coaching change, as Kyle Stevens takes over, and the loss of 2,697-yard passer Wyatt Holland, who graduated after leading a 40.4-point-per-game offense. But with running back Trey Gregory and receiver Casey Culbreth returning, there’s still plenty of explosiveness on this offense.

6. Red Springs — The Red Devils were 1-6 last season, but in that campaign, anything that could go wrong did. The SAC coaches picked the Red Devils last this season, but with improved luck from 2021 — and it can’t get any worse — Red Springs can be more competitive than a season ago.

7. West Bladen — With one winning season since 2008, the Knights have inhabited the bottom of the league standings for a while now. The team does return some experience, particularly defensively, and will look to take some second-year steps under coach Stanley Williams — and the truth is, someone has to be last here, but it’s reasonable to say every team in the SAC can be competitive.

